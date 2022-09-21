Read full article on original website
Related
hardingsports.com
Oklahoma Baptist Scores Late to Defeat Harding
SEARCY – Oklahoma Baptist scored in the 84th minute to defeat the Harding women's soccer team 1-0 Saturday in Great American Conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex. Harding falls to 1-6-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the GAC. Oklahoma Baptist improves to 3-5-0 and 2-0-0 in the GAC. GOALS.
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Gets Another Win Thursday
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Harding volleyball team came away with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-6, 25-18) Great American Conference win Thursday at Arkansas-Monticello. With the win, the Lady Bisons moved their winning streak to 13 matches. Harding improves to 15-1 on the season and is 5-0 in GAC action. Arkansas-Monticello...
hardingsports.com
#7 Harding vs. #9 Ouachita Baptist -- GAME NOTES
#7 Harding Bisons (3-0, 3-0) vs. #9 Ouachita Baptist Tigers (3-0, 3-0) Sept. 22, 2022 • 7 p.m. • Arkadelphia, Ark. • Cliff Harris Stadium. Below are 11 Facts and Stats about this week's game. You can read the full game notes by clicking on the link.
hardingsports.com
Harding (1-7-1, 1-2-1)-VS-Fort Hays St. (5-2-3, 3-0-1)
GOAL by HU Wagner, Andrew Assist by Pastiroff, Jonah and Jackson, Jaelen. Clock HU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score FHSU Score Play. 00:00 Brown, Kieran at goalie for Fort Hays St. 00:00 Nitz, Jared at goalie for Harding. 01:24 Corner kick [01:24]. 06:45 Foul on Lawlor, Odhran.
Comments / 0