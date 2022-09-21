SEARCY – Oklahoma Baptist scored in the 84th minute to defeat the Harding women's soccer team 1-0 Saturday in Great American Conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex. Harding falls to 1-6-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the GAC. Oklahoma Baptist improves to 3-5-0 and 2-0-0 in the GAC. GOALS.

SEARCY, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO