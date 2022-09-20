Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
BBC
Morpeth mum's surprise at seeing son carrying the Queen's coffin
The mother of one of the Queen's pallbearers had no idea he would be carrying the late monarch's coffin. David Sanderson, 19, from Morpeth, was one of eight soldiers from the Queen's Company 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, to bear the oak casket in London and Windsor. Carolyn Sanderson said she...
U.K.・
BBC
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels
The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
Comments / 0