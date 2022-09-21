ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule

Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
bulldawgillustrated.com

Bulldogs of the Fourth Estate: Jim Minter

Bulldawg Illustrated continues its new series, featuring long-time UGA personalities of the Fourth Estate. There are many who are published authors along with network television superstars. Our fourth installment spotlights Jim Minter, who is an under appreciated marvel with the pen that has the distinction of training some of the best writers in our state.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fitzgerald, GA
Athens, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
City
Hoboken, GA
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens

In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022

Georgia has been the most dominant they have been in years on the offensive side of the football. Stetson Bennett is only a few yards away from throwing for over 1,000 yards, and it is only mid-September. Georgia’s tight ends are a nightmare for opponents. On top of that, Georgia is using their running back depth and attacking the perimeter, giving Todd Monken plenty of play calling options.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: September 23, 2022

WTENNIS: Dawgs Dominant at Battle in the Bay Classic. The University of Georgia women’s tennis team kicked off the 2022-23 season in dominant fashion, in the opening rounds of the Battle in the Bay Classic on Thursday. All four Bulldogs making the trip notched singles wins and both tandems registered a doubles victory.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Manhattan#The University Of Georgia#Sec
bulldawgillustrated.com

Don’t be surprised if Kent State flashes against Georgia

Georgia is playing like the best team in the nation. There’s really no questioning that with the way the Dawgs have stomped on ranked, FBS, and conference opponents so far this year. Just like the past three games, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming into the game heavily favored.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022

Ladd McConkey (WR #84) – Through three games, McConkey has 162 yards and two touchdowns. Stetson Bennett has made Ladd one of his top targets and it is becoming clear that he is one of the most versatile receivers in the SEC. With the Golden Flashes coming into town, and AD Mitchell’s health still in question, McConkey could once again see a significant number of touches against Kent State.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Red and Black

The Grit to close in October

The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Golden Flashes to Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State

Collin Schlee (QB #19) – A lot of quarterbacks nowadays are expected to be mobile and have the ability to escape a collapsing pocket, but Schlee is intentionally used as a rushing threat. Until their Week 3 match up, he led the team in passing and rushing yards, averaging over five yards per carry. He’s a slippery runner who needs more than just an arm tackle to be brought down.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy