3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule
Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs of the Fourth Estate: Jim Minter
Bulldawg Illustrated continues its new series, featuring long-time UGA personalities of the Fourth Estate. There are many who are published authors along with network television superstars. Our fourth installment spotlights Jim Minter, who is an under appreciated marvel with the pen that has the distinction of training some of the best writers in our state.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
bulldawgillustrated.com
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022
Georgia has been the most dominant they have been in years on the offensive side of the football. Stetson Bennett is only a few yards away from throwing for over 1,000 yards, and it is only mid-September. Georgia’s tight ends are a nightmare for opponents. On top of that, Georgia is using their running back depth and attacking the perimeter, giving Todd Monken plenty of play calling options.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: September 23, 2022
WTENNIS: Dawgs Dominant at Battle in the Bay Classic. The University of Georgia women’s tennis team kicked off the 2022-23 season in dominant fashion, in the opening rounds of the Battle in the Bay Classic on Thursday. All four Bulldogs making the trip notched singles wins and both tandems registered a doubles victory.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage
Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Don’t be surprised if Kent State flashes against Georgia
Georgia is playing like the best team in the nation. There’s really no questioning that with the way the Dawgs have stomped on ranked, FBS, and conference opponents so far this year. Just like the past three games, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming into the game heavily favored.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022
Ladd McConkey (WR #84) – Through three games, McConkey has 162 yards and two touchdowns. Stetson Bennett has made Ladd one of his top targets and it is becoming clear that he is one of the most versatile receivers in the SEC. With the Golden Flashes coming into town, and AD Mitchell’s health still in question, McConkey could once again see a significant number of touches against Kent State.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
Red and Black
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Golden Flashes to Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State
Collin Schlee (QB #19) – A lot of quarterbacks nowadays are expected to be mobile and have the ability to escape a collapsing pocket, but Schlee is intentionally used as a rushing threat. Until their Week 3 match up, he led the team in passing and rushing yards, averaging over five yards per carry. He’s a slippery runner who needs more than just an arm tackle to be brought down.
Local briefs include Salvation Army closure in Athens, weekend festivals in Bowman, Lavonia
The operators of the Salvation Army in Athens say a significant shortfall in funding will force what they say is a temporary halt in operations planned for later this month. The Salvation Army has been in Athens since 1916. This is festival weekend in Elbert County: the annual Bowman Fall...
