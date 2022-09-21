Read full article on original website
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought Wolff’s 45-yard kick for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation was enough for their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s last-second catch beat the top-ranked Longhorns 14 years ago. The Longhorns had other ideas.
Texas A&M with wild long-distance defensive touchdown
The box score says it was an 81-yard fumble return for a touchdown on Saturday by Arkansas’ Demani Richardson. That doesn’t do the play justice. Watch as Texas A&M is deep in Razorback territory with a first-and-goal. KJ Jefferson took the handoff and fumbled the football into the...
FIU loses to Western Kentucky, 73-0, for its worst defeat in program history
This was the most lopsided loss in FIU football history.
Watch:Tennessee Celebrates Win over No.20 Florida
Tennessee survived a 38-35 thriller to take down Florida at Neyland Stadium. You can watch the celebration above
Minnesota dominates Michigan State 34-7 in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tanner Morgan threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 103 yards and a score to lead Minnesota to a 34-7 rout over struggling Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both schools. The Gophers (4-0) are off to their best start since they began the 2019 season 9-0. Minnesota dominated Michigan State (2-2) on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Spartans on offense 508-240 while also grabbing two interceptions and a fumble. “I’ve got to take my hat off to our players,” said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “They just played incredibly hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them right now in this moment.” Despite missing star receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who is out for the season following a leg injury last week, the Gophers’ offense was dominant. Minnesota did not punt, converted 10 of 12 third-down attempts, had possession of the ball for 42:30 and Morgan hit 10 different receivers.
Falcons’ Drake London quickly silencing doubters in rookie season
It may be a small sample size, but through two weeks, 92.9 The Game’s Joe Patrick says Drake London appears to be everything the Falcons hoped for when they drafted him in the first round.
Reports: Cavaliers sign F Dean Wade to three-year, $18.5M extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension with forward Dean Wade, multiple outlets reported on Saturday. Wade
