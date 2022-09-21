EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tanner Morgan threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 103 yards and a score to lead Minnesota to a 34-7 rout over struggling Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both schools. The Gophers (4-0) are off to their best start since they began the 2019 season 9-0. Minnesota dominated Michigan State (2-2) on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Spartans on offense 508-240 while also grabbing two interceptions and a fumble. “I’ve got to take my hat off to our players,” said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “They just played incredibly hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them right now in this moment.” Despite missing star receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who is out for the season following a leg injury last week, the Gophers’ offense was dominant. Minnesota did not punt, converted 10 of 12 third-down attempts, had possession of the ball for 42:30 and Morgan hit 10 different receivers.

