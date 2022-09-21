Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State
The live updates are rolling for Georgia vs Kent State.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Don’t be surprised if Kent State flashes against Georgia
Georgia is playing like the best team in the nation. There’s really no questioning that with the way the Dawgs have stomped on ranked, FBS, and conference opponents so far this year. Just like the past three games, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming into the game heavily favored.
bulldawgillustrated.com
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022
Georgia has been the most dominant they have been in years on the offensive side of the football. Stetson Bennett is only a few yards away from throwing for over 1,000 yards, and it is only mid-September. Georgia’s tight ends are a nightmare for opponents. On top of that, Georgia is using their running back depth and attacking the perimeter, giving Todd Monken plenty of play calling options.
bulldawgillustrated.com
A View From…Kent State
Rob Polinsky does a great job with the Kent State University broadcasting team. He’s been on the Kent State football broadcasts since 2008 and has been the Golden Flashes Play by Play man since 2020. Rob has worked in radio and sports for 35 years, and is kind enough to give us his insights into Saturday’s game, and on college football in general. His final answer has some particularly insightful thoughts on the game that we love so dearly.
WATCH: Georgia vs. Kent State Game Trailer
It is getting closer to gameday, the game trailer has been released.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: September 23, 2022
WTENNIS: Dawgs Dominant at Battle in the Bay Classic. The University of Georgia women’s tennis team kicked off the 2022-23 season in dominant fashion, in the opening rounds of the Battle in the Bay Classic on Thursday. All four Bulldogs making the trip notched singles wins and both tandems registered a doubles victory.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022
Ladd McConkey (WR #84) – Through three games, McConkey has 162 yards and two touchdowns. Stetson Bennett has made Ladd one of his top targets and it is becoming clear that he is one of the most versatile receivers in the SEC. With the Golden Flashes coming into town, and AD Mitchell’s health still in question, McConkey could once again see a significant number of touches against Kent State.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Golden Flashes to Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State
Collin Schlee (QB #19) – A lot of quarterbacks nowadays are expected to be mobile and have the ability to escape a collapsing pocket, but Schlee is intentionally used as a rushing threat. Until their Week 3 match up, he led the team in passing and rushing yards, averaging over five yards per carry. He’s a slippery runner who needs more than just an arm tackle to be brought down.
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. When you finish with 238 more yards...
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs of the Fourth Estate: Jim Minter
Bulldawg Illustrated continues its new series, featuring long-time UGA personalities of the Fourth Estate. There are many who are published authors along with network television superstars. Our fourth installment spotlights Jim Minter, who is an under appreciated marvel with the pen that has the distinction of training some of the best writers in our state.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
