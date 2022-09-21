Read full article on original website
Don’t be surprised if Kent State flashes against Georgia
Georgia is playing like the best team in the nation. There’s really no questioning that with the way the Dawgs have stomped on ranked, FBS, and conference opponents so far this year. Just like the past three games, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming into the game heavily favored.
Five Keys For A Dawgs Victory: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022
1 – Run Defense – Kent State has played one of college football’s toughest schedules, opening at Washington and then going to Oklahoma. The Golden Flashes have been tough and certainly earned a great deal of respect for hanging around against these college football bluebloods. Against Washington, Kent State ran 39 times for 147 yards, an average of 3.8 per carry. In Norman, Kent State ran for 12 first downs and 164 yards on 52 carries. Now obviously this is not a dominating attack, but it’s allowed Kent State to run some clock and build some toughness. Now it’s Georgia, and the Bulldogs run defense will be “on notice.” For a comfortable victory, that stop unit must answer the bell and stuff the run.
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022
Georgia has been the most dominant they have been in years on the offensive side of the football. Stetson Bennett is only a few yards away from throwing for over 1,000 yards, and it is only mid-September. Georgia’s tight ends are a nightmare for opponents. On top of that, Georgia is using their running back depth and attacking the perimeter, giving Todd Monken plenty of play calling options.
Bulldogs of the Fourth Estate: Jim Minter
Bulldawg Illustrated continues its new series, featuring long-time UGA personalities of the Fourth Estate. There are many who are published authors along with network television superstars. Our fourth installment spotlights Jim Minter, who is an under appreciated marvel with the pen that has the distinction of training some of the best writers in our state.
Daily Dawg Thread: September 22, 2022
Video/Transcript: Darnell Washington and Kearis Jackson Interviews – September 21, 2022. On being a member of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team…. “Being one of the 11 chosen means a lot to me. It shows off the hard work that I have been doing on and off the field. Just being able to withhold the standard here at Georgia. We’re not just athletes. Being able to have an impact on the community, an impact on kids and adults. Being impactful means a lot to me and my family and the University of Georgia.”
