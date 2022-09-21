ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

My 1053 WJLT

‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention

We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Hear Ghost Stories and Hike Nighttime Trails at This Kentucky State Park’s Spooky Event

October is the best time to hear a good ghost story, but what about hearing a ghost story while hiking a dark trail?. Located in Henderson, Kentucky is a total gem called Audubon State Park. You can camp, hike, and even check out a museum in the park. There is no shortage of fun things to do at Audubon State Park. This October you can enjoy Audubon State Park...after dark!
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena

It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!

The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map

This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

80s Icon, Daryl Hall, Is Coming To Evansville With Special Guest Todd Rundgren

You have to agree that the duo of Daryl Hall & John Oates is on a very short list of the most iconic musical acts of the 1980s, in fact, they are the best-selling duo of all time. Pretty impressive. And after making music together for 50 years, the two of them show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Daryl Hall is preparing to hit the road on his first solo tour in more than a decade.
EVANSVILLE, IN
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

