‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention
We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Little Boy Struggles to Stay Awake Driving Toy Razor Around Indiana Backyard [WATCH]
I know being tired all too well. My body has yet to get used to a radio morning show schedule and it's going on 15 years. Getting up at 3:15 am is so hard. This natural-born night owl will never be able to get used to that kind of schedule.
Hear Ghost Stories and Hike Nighttime Trails at This Kentucky State Park’s Spooky Event
October is the best time to hear a good ghost story, but what about hearing a ghost story while hiking a dark trail?. Located in Henderson, Kentucky is a total gem called Audubon State Park. You can camp, hike, and even check out a museum in the park. There is no shortage of fun things to do at Audubon State Park. This October you can enjoy Audubon State Park...after dark!
Take Part in the Historic Newburgh Hayrides as a “Ghostly Actor”
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
Ready to Get Scared? The Tri-State’s Scariest Haunted Houses Have Something Buried For You
Spooky season is officially here, and if you love haunted houses, you are going to be pretty excited about this big announcement. The Olde' Courthouse Catacombs and the House of Lecter have kept the 2022 theme buried for an entire year. Now it's time to open the caskets and let the skeletons out!
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!
The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
Downtown Evansville’s Wine Walk Features Award-Winning Wines From Oliver Winery
The calendar says that Autumn begins this week. Our forecasted don't quite agree with that yet, but I'm sure that by September 30, 2022, mother nature will give us a cool evening to enjoy the Fall Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park in Downtown Evansville. Girl's Night...
The Suite Life with Bobby & Liberty – Win VIP Seats I Love The 90s Tour Ford Center Evansville, IN
Raise your hand if you LOVE the 90s. Oh, I see that all of your hands are up, and even some feet! We are giving you and a guest the chance to live 'The Suite Life' and jam out to the I Love The 90s Tour at The Ford Center.
Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map
This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
Indiana Man’s Positivity and Persistence Pays Off with Amazing Publishers Clearing House Win
Do you remember your parents or grandparents entering the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every chance they got? Then they would wait patiently for Ed McMahon to knock on their door with a big check. Spoiler Alert: Ed McMahon never even worked for Publishers Clearing House. More on that in a fun video below.
80s Icon, Daryl Hall, Is Coming To Evansville With Special Guest Todd Rundgren
You have to agree that the duo of Daryl Hall & John Oates is on a very short list of the most iconic musical acts of the 1980s, in fact, they are the best-selling duo of all time. Pretty impressive. And after making music together for 50 years, the two of them show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Daryl Hall is preparing to hit the road on his first solo tour in more than a decade.
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Raffling Off Big Cash Prize
Elks Lodge #277 is hosting a raffle to benefit Posey County, Indiana's newest animal rescue Newlife Rescue and Adoption. They will give away more than $8,000 in cash and you can get yourself a ticket. Who is Newlife?. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have now merged to become...
Popular Evansville, Indiana Deli Owners Explain Why Their Business Must Close
It may feel like we are on the other side of the pandemic, but for some small businesses, it's too late. The toll of increasing food prices and the cost of almost everything going up is the reason that one of our favorite lunch spots is closing. Downtown Evansville Staple.
Princeton, IN Set To Celebrate Jackie Young’s 2022 WNBA Championship with Meet and Greet
Princeton, Indiana is just a tiny dot on the map, with a population of less than 9,000. Princeton has been getting a lot of worldwide attention thanks to Jackie Young, also known as #justakidfromprinceton. Accolades Are Adding Up. I'm certain that Jackie will need to have a new shelf built...
Kentucky Non-Profit Centered Around Skateboarding Is Getting a New Home
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky and it's pretty rad. Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,. Gift Skateboarding is...
