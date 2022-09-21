Read full article on original website
hsusports.com
Henderson Falls to SAU on the Road
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Henderson State came up short on the road against Southern Arkansas, losing 3-1. SAU won the first set dominantly, but the Reddies responded by winning set two, though it would not be enough with the Muleriders taking the next two frames. The Reddies have now lost three consecutive GAC matches for the second time under head coach Phil McDaniel.
hsusports.com
Game Notes: No. 24 Henderson State at SAU
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – After an historic Saturday that saw head coach Scott Maxfield become the all-time winningest head coach in Henderson State history, Maxfield and the No. 24 Reddies will look to add another win to the list when they head to Magnolia, Arkansas to face the Southern Arkansas Muleriders at 6 p.m.
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
swark.today
Coach Brian Glass says Prescott team better than he expected, but Gurdon offense poses challenges
Prescott, coming off a 60-20 win at home against Hope, will face an undefeated Gurdon Go-Devils squad defending their home field tonight. Gurdon (4-0) has one positional group that has Prescott Coach Glass believes can mount a challenge to the Curley Wolves (3-0). “Mostly the offensive line. They do a...
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
Crazy Video: Benton police investigating ATM theft
Benton police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
Benton park shooting leaves community concerned for safety
Where good times and physical activity should be at the forefront, turned into a place of heavy police activity in Benton.
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s Burritos
MALVERN, Ark. – Mississippi-based professional competitive eater Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark defeated the “Mega Burrito Challenge” at Debbie’s Burritos in Malvern Tuesday. Clark is the first ever to complete the challenge after it has bested five others since 2014.
Have you seen him? El Dorado PD searching for wanted suspect
Disclaimer: All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the El Dorado Police Department, criminal investigations division, needs your assistance in searching for Forrest Allen Hobson. An active warrant has been obtained for Hobson’s arrest on the counts of Second-Degree Escape and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. If anyone has […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Crossett woman killed in two-vehicle crash east of New Edinburg
A two-vehicle accident on State Highway 8 East of New Edinburg claimed the life of a 19-year-old Crossett woman early Monday morning, September 19, 2022. The Arkansas State Police report indicates that 19-year-old Makaylee D. Neal was driving westbound on State Highway 8 East around 5:20 a.m. in a 2015 Chevy Cruze, when “for reasons unknown,” the vehicle “crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane into the path,” of a 2022 Toyota Corolla.
KATV
Law enforcement searching for suspect who reportedly fired shots at Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement officers in Saline County are "actively" searching for a suspect after gunshots were reported to have been fired following a possible verbal disturbance at a Benton gas station. According to the Benton Police Department, the incident between two individuals occured at the Big...
talkbusiness.net
Benton business owner inducted as president of National Pest Management Association
Justin McCauley of McCauley Services of Benton has been named as president of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). McCauley Services is a family-owned and operated pest management company. McCauley, who has recently served as NPMA vice-president, will now lead the national association for pest management professionals across the country.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendant in Magnolia child care assault case makes plea, awaits sentence
Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing. A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney,...
arkadelphian.com
School board rejects lawsuit settlement
Five months into a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Arkadelphia School District, the school board voted unanimously to reject the plaintiffs’ demands for a $50,000 settlement. The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday heard from Cody Kees, an attorney representing the district on behalf of the Arkansas School Board...
arkadelphian.com
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
swark.today
HCSO Deputies make arrest after shooting incident
On September 18th, 2022, at approximately 0430 hours, Deputy Eric Garner was dispatched to 110 Pine Creek Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputy Garner made contact with the caller, who stated that she, her boyfriend, and her two-year-old and three-year children were asleep in the bedroom. Victim stated that they heard some loud noises believed to be gunshots. Victim stated that three gunshots shattered the residence’s front door.
