Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis proposes bill to fight influence of ‘leftist governments’ in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed legislation that would prohibit the purchase of lands near military bases by “China and other countries of concern.”. This proposal, coupled with a recent bill that was passed to target “malign foreign influence in the state of Florida,”...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing her assault on fentanyl this week in North Florida. The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Former Navy Commanding Officer “DeSantis Is A True Servant Leader”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced Friday the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Honor, Courage, Commitment.” The 30-second ad is running statewide and features retired Navy Captain Dan Bean of Jacksonville,
floridapolitics.com
In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis
'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor
Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: More California love from Ron DeSantis
'They fear me because I represent a threat to their agenda.'. Yet again, the Ron DeSantis political operation is going back to Cali, with another attack on a Golden State Democrat. The latest confrontational callback to California arrived in donors’ emails Wednesday, with DeSantis invoking yet another Democrat from that...
floridapolitics.com
Florida wildlife agency expected to shoot down commercialized turtle breeding proposal
Miami is the third busiest U.S. port for the export of turtles. Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
capecoralbreeze.com
Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Letter to the Editor – Why I am voting for DeSantis and NOT Crist
Greetings from North Lakeland. I am reading articles about voting for Crist as Governor, and this is terrifying to me!. Charlie Crist is unstable and cannot even pick a side. One day he is a Republican, the next day a Democrat, and now a Socialist/Marxist who wants to be like a King.
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
Governor DeSantis declares "State of Emergency" for 24 counties
With Tropical Depression 9 showing potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties.
10 interesting Florida quick facts
Florida is a fascinating state. I've called the state home for more than ten years now, and even though there's a ton of quirkiness going on all the time, the vast majority of this quirkiness only serves to make life just that much more interesting.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel: Florida is the next California; see why
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Florida has become known as a cheaper alternative to pricey California, but a Silicon Valley billionaire warns that may not last. Peter Thiel -- co-founder...
