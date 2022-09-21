ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis

'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Jon Meacham
Person
Donald Trump
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: More California love from Ron DeSantis

'They fear me because I represent a threat to their agenda.'. Yet again, the Ron DeSantis political operation is going back to Cali, with another attack on a Golden State Democrat. The latest confrontational callback to California arrived in donors’ emails Wednesday, with DeSantis invoking yet another Democrat from that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Florida Legislature#Dnc#Public Opinion Strategies#Congress#Big Tech#American
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
JoAnn Ryan

10 interesting Florida quick facts

Florida is a fascinating state. I've called the state home for more than ten years now, and even though there's a ton of quirkiness going on all the time, the vast majority of this quirkiness only serves to make life just that much more interesting.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy