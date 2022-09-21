ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend

It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica to begin construction on 2 new dog parks

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica is getting two new dog parks as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which aims, in part, to create a more diverse park system in the city. The first will be built at T.R. Proctor Park and will have water fountains, a pavilion, a field hydrant and benches. The other park will be constructed in North Utica’s Cinderella Field and will have separate enclosures for both large and small dogs.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Apollo

Apollo is the Greek god of manly beauty, and that’s the perfect name for this canine cutie. Apollo’s beautiful both inside and out. He’s two years old and weighs almost 50 pounds. He came to the shelter when his family could no longer care for him. He’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Downtown Syracuse#Travel Destinations
WETM 18 News

Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton

A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
HAMILTON, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation

On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Did You Know This Delicious, New Deli Opened in Morrisville, New York?

Because I grew up in Hamilton and Morrisville State College is my alum, it's fine for me to say that if you're driving through Morrisville and you blink - you'll miss it. Morrisville, New York, is such a small college town that you might have missed a new deli opened on Main Street. Sources report that it opened about a month ago, but it's possible that "people in the area may not know that it's opened for business."
MORRISVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy