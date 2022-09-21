Read full article on original website
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
WKTV
City of Utica to begin construction on 2 new dog parks
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica is getting two new dog parks as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which aims, in part, to create a more diverse park system in the city. The first will be built at T.R. Proctor Park and will have water fountains, a pavilion, a field hydrant and benches. The other park will be constructed in North Utica’s Cinderella Field and will have separate enclosures for both large and small dogs.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes
OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego. Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Apollo
Apollo is the Greek god of manly beauty, and that’s the perfect name for this canine cutie. Apollo’s beautiful both inside and out. He’s two years old and weighs almost 50 pounds. He came to the shelter when his family could no longer care for him. He’s...
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
Installation of 75 new machines signals light at end of tunnel for Syracuse’s parking meter problems
The city has begun installing 75 new parking meters in spots around the city, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year.
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
After schools reopen and JMA Dome resumes big events, here’s what’s happening with Covid
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked in Onondaga County after children returned to schools and sports and music fans began packing the JMA Wireless Dome. The number of newly reported cases and patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the county this week hit their...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton
A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation
On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
WKTV
Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
Restaurant inspections: Lakeview Amphitheater bar, 3 others have violations; 69 satisfactory
Editor’s note: An article last week incorrectly reported an inspection report for the No. 1 Kitchen restaurant was for the No. 1 Kitchen in Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County. ***
Did You Know This Delicious, New Deli Opened in Morrisville, New York?
Because I grew up in Hamilton and Morrisville State College is my alum, it's fine for me to say that if you're driving through Morrisville and you blink - you'll miss it. Morrisville, New York, is such a small college town that you might have missed a new deli opened on Main Street. Sources report that it opened about a month ago, but it's possible that "people in the area may not know that it's opened for business."
