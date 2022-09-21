It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO