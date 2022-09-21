Read full article on original website
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Have You Seen These Photos Of The Gigantic Corn Maze Near Canyon?
Fall in the Texas panhandle is always a good time. We have several pumpkin farms and patches. We have all kinds of community events that happen this time of year. We also have some insanely impressive corn mazes for the family to enjoy. Leonard Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
KFDA
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
Canyon is One of the Safest Cities in Texas
Canyon is a great city to live in, it has a very small-town feel, with some big city flair. It's a great place to live, raise a family and get a university degree. Canyon, Texas is home to West Texas A&M University, (OK Buffs, Let me see your WT). This makes Canyon the perfect college town. It has all the great amenities any college kid needs, and everything it doesn't have they are just 10 minutes away from the big city of Amarillo.
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
KFDA
Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch. Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch. The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime. “We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and...
hppr.org
A Satisfying Ending, Indeed
This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo
Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
KFDA
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
