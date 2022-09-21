Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
WUSA9
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs. Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie. Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute. “Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve […]
911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible. […]
wvpublic.org
Mountaineer Recovery Center Set To Host Outdoor Event For Substance Use Disorder Awareness
The Eastern Panhandle’s Mountaineer Recovery Center is helping raise awareness for substance use disorder recovery this weekend in Martinsburg. It’s the center’s second such event, which aligns yearly with National Recovery Month in September. Recovery in the Park is an outdoor event featuring local vendors, food trucks...
Metro News
Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan
Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and an alleged dealer were taken off the streets in Maryland as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a massive drug bust, officials said. Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborn Bowie, 30, was the target of a wide-ranging drug investigation...
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
q101online.com
School bus involved in interstate crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate...
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
Virginia barn destroyed after mulch spontaneously combusts
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said spontaneously combusting mulch was responsible for a fire that destroyed a barn in Purcellville Tuesday. Someone called firefighters around 4:30 p.m. after the barn caught fire and flames started to spread towards propane tanks on the property […]
WTOP
Tolls, HOV rules begin Saturday on new 66 Express Lanes
There are just a few days left for drivers to try out the new western section of the 66 Express Lanes for free. The 9-mile stretch between U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville and Va. Route 28 in Centreville opened on Sept. 10 without tolls so drivers could get familiar with it.
