Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Have You Seen These Photos Of The Gigantic Corn Maze Near Canyon?
Fall in the Texas panhandle is always a good time. We have several pumpkin farms and patches. We have all kinds of community events that happen this time of year. We also have some insanely impressive corn mazes for the family to enjoy. Leonard Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch...
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo
Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
Mini Donuts are an Obsession I Don’t Want to Quit
They say that everything is bigger and better in Texas, right? You have heard that over and over. Well, let me just tell you that sometimes size does not matter. In fact, the smaller the better. Great things come in small packages and all of that. We have been on...
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
Someone Step Up And Beat Amarillo Social Club’s Repeat Winners
Amarillo Social Club has been open for quite some time now. They went from hosting weekend tournaments to hosting tournaments almost every single day. Which leads me to my next point. Someone needs to step up and beat the repeat winners. Play Cards? Amarillo Social Club Has The Action. I've...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Gallery: Amarillo Has Changed A Lot Over the Years – Part One
If you grew up in Amarillo you get it. Things change. You may not like it. You miss some of the places that are now gone. We remember spending every Friday and Saturday night walking up and down the aisles of Hastings. We were looking for a great movie to take home. If the movie was not there we would go up front and check to see if anyone had returned the one we were hunting for.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
Fall Allergies Are Back! How To Avoid Them In Amarillo.
Oh it's that dreaded time of the year. Summer is winding down, the temperatures are starting to cool (which we're not overly upset with) and the leaves start changing colors. It's a beautiful time to look outside and see the colors and feel of Fall setting in. There's one thing though that throws all of that for a loop, however.
Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons
Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
The Long History of The Big Texan and it’s Sign in Amarillo
You drive by it all the time. When you have out-of-town guests they want to see the 72 oz steak. They all think for a minute "Hey, maybe I can eat it" then they see the size of it and think better. I am talking about The Big Texan. You...
Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo
Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
