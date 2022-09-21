ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo

Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Gallery: Amarillo Has Changed A Lot Over the Years – Part One

If you grew up in Amarillo you get it. Things change. You may not like it. You miss some of the places that are now gone. We remember spending every Friday and Saturday night walking up and down the aisles of Hastings. We were looking for a great movie to take home. If the movie was not there we would go up front and check to see if anyone had returned the one we were hunting for.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble

If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Fall Allergies Are Back! How To Avoid Them In Amarillo.

Oh it's that dreaded time of the year. Summer is winding down, the temperatures are starting to cool (which we're not overly upset with) and the leaves start changing colors. It's a beautiful time to look outside and see the colors and feel of Fall setting in. There's one thing though that throws all of that for a loop, however.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo

Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
AMARILLO, TX
