Crossville, TN

UCR’s Top 10 Football Players In The Upper Cumberland

The high school football season is in full swing as we head into week six, and region races are beginning to take shape. Before the season, we gave you our top 10 players to watch around the area. Now, Noah McKay, Rusty Ellis and Michael Lindsay have discussed the top 10 players in the Upper Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
Andrew Jackson York, Son Of Sgt. Alvin C. York, Dies At 92

Andrew Jackson York, the son of legendary World War I hero Sgt. Alvin C. York, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home in Pall Mall, Tennessee. He was 92. Andrew Jackson York attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy after graduating from Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute. He worked as a Tennessee Park Ranger for 43 years, taking care of the Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park in Pall Mall.
PALL MALL, TN
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lee, Salyers Announce Creation of Savage Gulf State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have announced the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57. The new park includes land formerly managed as part of...
TENNESSEE STATE
COUNSELORS OFFERED AT STONE HIGH SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS AFTER DEATH OF IAN HONCOOP

Counselors are being provided to Stone Memorial High School students today to help them, if needed, to cope with the tragic death of Stone High Senior Ian Honcoop. 17-year-old Ian was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon on I-40. The THP report said Ian was traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching mile marker 324 in the left lane. A car ahead suddenly stopped to crossover to the westbound side of I40. When that car stopped a truck following also suddenly stopped in front of Ian. Ian’s car crashed into the truck killing the teen instantly. Two others, from New Jersey, in the truck were injured but the report did not say how seriously.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Administrators And SRO Intercept Suspicious Liquid From Pineview Elementary

Update: Officials have identified the school was Pineview Elementary. Original Cumberland County Schools/Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Joint Press Release:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to campus. Administrators and the SRO responded immediately and maintained a safe environment for all students. All students are safe, and the liquid was removed immediately from the school. We appreciate the person who reported the suspicious activity and the quick action of school officials and law enforcement. School is on regular schedule for a great Wednesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 Deaths Now 337

Cumberland County’s coronavirus death toll increased by 1 last week to 337 on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The county’s positive COVID-19 cases went up by 66 to a total of 18,296 on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Statewide, there were 8,507 new virus cases reported bringing the total to 2,328,222 since pandemic reporting began. Tennessee’s coronavirus deaths increased by 93 and the death toll was 27,631 on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED

We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
CARYVILLE, TN
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

