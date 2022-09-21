ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Coal Valley, IL
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Junction City, KS
State
Illinois State
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Dickinson County, KS
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dickinson County, KS
Accidents
Junction City, KS
Accidents
State
Oklahoma State
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
MILFORD, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy