Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31
GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching. In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle
With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set. However, the comeback was...
Merced, September 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on September 23, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Calaveras Enterprise
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet
SONORA – For the first time all year, the six Mother Lode League cross country teams all stood at the same starting line and eyed the same finish line. For some runners, Wednesday’s race at Sonora’s Wildcat ranch was the first race of their running career. For others, the 3-mile race was nothing more than a walk in the park. But at the end of the day, all six teams are chasing a league championship, and this was the first step in that direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Northern California youth basketball coach arrested for inappropriate communication with minors
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A youth basketball coach in Placer and Sacramento counties is accused of committing crimes against minors, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. Eric James Hawkins, 47, of Antelope was arrested by Rocklin police on Thursday near his home, the department said...
granitebaytoday.org
Freshman on varsity football known as Hurricane Zay receives 3 D1 college offers
If you are looking to watch a great football player on an undefeated team you probably should be watching GBHS’ number 24. Isaiah Ene (#24) is a freshman on the GBHS varsity football team. The only freshmen on the team. This is a rare sight with such a high-level high school team.
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
mymotherlode.com
How Much Rain Did We Get?
Sonora, CA – The recent weather system that blew through the Mother Lode brought much-needed rain, putting the region well above the average for September. The heaviest precipitation fell Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Regional Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:. Sunday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
KCRA.com
1 killed in head-on crash that erupted in flames near Modesto, CHP says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck erupted in flames near Modesto, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday on West Grayson Road, just east of Shiloh Road in...
Here's how high diesel prices could impact you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — High diesel prices don't just affect drivers at the pump, but also shoppers when they buy products transported by semi-trucks. According to AAA's gas price data from this time last year, the price of diesel has risen by nearly $2 in Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton. Chris...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash
A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
KCRA.com
Northern California Tuesday rain timeline: What to expect in the Sierra and Valley
Our weather team says rain showers will hang around the Sierra on Tuesday, while the Valley has a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The best chance of showers will be in higher elevations but rainfall rates will be lower than they were on Monday. Showers are expected in the Sierra on Wednesday.
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
CHP: Driver passing vehicle dies in head-on collision with Freightliner in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a 2017 Ram pickup collided with a Freightliner along West Grayson Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Shiloh Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver of the Ram was heading...
Comments / 0