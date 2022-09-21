A wildlife photographer was thrilled when he looked to his garden and saw Britain’s most beautiful butterflies.Andrew Fusek Peters, 57, spent a week snapping the colourful insects behind his countryside cottage in Lydbury North, Shropshire.The butterflies captured include the comma, holly blue, painted lady and small tortoiseshell.Fusek Peters has been travelling the country to photograph every species of UK butterfly but managed to capture this bunch from the comfort of his own home.He said: “The interesting thing is I’ve been all over the UK to get the rarest butterflies but these were shot right here in my garden.“These are the...

