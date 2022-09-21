Read full article on original website
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Clueless campers risk an antler to the face antagonizing elk at Grand Canyon
A group of campers narrowly avoided serious harm at a picnic spot in Grand Canyon National Park this week when they failed to give a bull elk space during the rut. All members of the group were out of their vehicles, and one recorded the animal making bluff charges at a man who refused to back away.
Butterflies: Close-up views in a country garden
A wildlife photographer was thrilled when he looked to his garden and saw Britain’s most beautiful butterflies.Andrew Fusek Peters, 57, spent a week snapping the colourful insects behind his countryside cottage in Lydbury North, Shropshire.The butterflies captured include the comma, holly blue, painted lady and small tortoiseshell.Fusek Peters has been travelling the country to photograph every species of UK butterfly but managed to capture this bunch from the comfort of his own home.He said: “The interesting thing is I’ve been all over the UK to get the rarest butterflies but these were shot right here in my garden.“These are the...
Watch beautiful bull elk enthusiastically rounding up cars on Canadian highway
A bull elk caused chaos on a Canadian highway recently, butting and attempting to herd visitors' cars at Jasper National Park. The incident was recorded by one of several drivers unable to move as the animal strode across the road, posturing, bluff-charging cars, and bugling. The clip, which you can...
