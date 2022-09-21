ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
advnture.com

Clueless campers risk an antler to the face antagonizing elk at Grand Canyon

A group of campers narrowly avoided serious harm at a picnic spot in Grand Canyon National Park this week when they failed to give a bull elk space during the rut. All members of the group were out of their vehicles, and one recorded the animal making bluff charges at a man who refused to back away.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Butterflies: Close-up views in a country garden

A wildlife photographer was thrilled when he looked to his garden and saw Britain’s most beautiful butterflies.Andrew Fusek Peters, 57, spent a week snapping the colourful insects behind his countryside cottage in Lydbury North, Shropshire.The butterflies captured include the comma, holly blue, painted lady and small tortoiseshell.Fusek Peters has been travelling the country to photograph every species of UK butterfly but managed to capture this bunch from the comfort of his own home.He said: “The interesting thing is I’ve been all over the UK to get the rarest butterflies but these were shot right here in my garden.“These are the...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State

Comments / 0

Community Policy