Ridgefield, CT

Field Hockey – New Canaan 9, Trumbull 0

New Canaan: Shawna Ferraro 4g; Margot Stanley 2g; Catherine Hadded 1g; Katherine O’Connell 1g; Nora Moley 1g; Isabelle Schuh 1a; Cristina Ferreira 1a. Goalies: NC – Ellie Rosen 2 saves; T – Jenny Flynn 20 saves. Shots: NC – 35, T – 3; Penalty Corners: NC –...
Boys Golf – Ridgefield 164, Ludlowe 167

Ludlowe: Tyler Bauer 39 Pierce Theissen 41, Mac DeAddio 42, Ryan Leavay 45. Ridgefield: Vincent Carr 37, Sebastian Beaver 40, Anders Hoemann 42, Nick Srendsen 45. Records: Ludlowe 6-4, Ridgefield 5-2.
