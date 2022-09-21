Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 171 and Parish Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. Amy Carol Richard, 44, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police
National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police. Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police announced that the LSP will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Seat checks will be performed free of charge by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will do hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer concerns.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
Louisiana State Trooper placed on administrative leave following sex-related arrest in South Dakota
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in […]
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
A passenger is dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 10 between Breaux and Henderson.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in a Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Iowa
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Investigating a Vehicle Burglary in Iowa. Iowa, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Dewald Lane in Iowa, Louisiana between September 17th at 10 AM and September 20th at 4 PM.
Electrical Problem Suspected as Cause of Fire in Louisiana that Claimed a Life
Electrical Problem Suspected as Cause of Fire in Louisiana that Claimed One Life. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 20, 2022, that it is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Cotton Valley. The Cotton Valley Fire Department responded to...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that on September 18, investigators arrested Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Banks and a 42-year-old female were driving...
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Several Louisiana parishes hit with robo-calls about fake ‘active shooters’ at schools
(KLFY) -- A number of parents across Louisiana are reporting robo-calls being made to their phones that sound like they are coming from school districts and are warning of an active shooter. But according to Louisiana State Police these calls are all fake, and no schools have faced an active shooter situation.
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been charged with hiring for sexual activity. According to LSP, Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has...
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Interstate 30 truck wreck kills Indiana driver
A truck driver from Indiana died early Tuesday when his 2018 Freightliner left Interstate 30 and struck a tree. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Brian M. Gravante, 45, was traveling westbound through Hope when his truck exited the roadway, ran into the median and hit a tree.
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
