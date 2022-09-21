ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble, LA

Comments / 4

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 171 and Parish Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. Amy Carol Richard, 44, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police

National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police. Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police announced that the LSP will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Seat checks will be performed free of charge by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will do hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer concerns.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Sabine Parish, LA
Sabine Parish, LA
Accidents
City
Noble, LA
Sabine Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
VERNON PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana State Trooper placed on administrative leave following sex-related arrest in South Dakota

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in […]
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Traffic Accident#Louisiana Man Killed#The Farm Tractor#Kubota#Lsp Troop E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

LOUISIANA (KLFY) Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been charged with hiring for sexual activity. According to LSP, Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has...
RAPID CITY, SD
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Interstate 30 truck wreck kills Indiana driver

A truck driver from Indiana died early Tuesday when his 2018 Freightliner left Interstate 30 and struck a tree. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Brian M. Gravante, 45, was traveling westbound through Hope when his truck exited the roadway, ran into the median and hit a tree.
INDIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy