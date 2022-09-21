Read full article on original website
Official Book Release Party “Romantic Lowlife Fantasies”
Help celebrate the official release of her book “Romantic Lowlife Fantasies: Emerging Adults In The Age Of Hope” is the first published monograph by Canon award winning photographer Laura June Kirsch. Featuring over 85 original images, the book is a photo exploration of millennials in subcultures during the Obama era. Co-edited by Kirsch and Juxtapoz Editor-in-chief Evan Pricco, the collection examines an era of hopeful hedonism for a generation that came of age between 9/11 and a recession that put the traditional American Dream just out of reach. Featuring an introduction by Pricco and original essays by Darlene “Dee Nasty” Demorizi (comedian, actress and VICE personality), Allyson Toy (DJ Toy), Caitlin McGarry (an astrologist and wellness coach also known as Tarotgraph), Jessica Amodeo (NYU MFA Writing Alum) and a poem by Brooke Burt (NYU MFA writing Alum, formerly House Of Vans). Co designed by Laura June Kirsch and Patrick Carrie.
Atlantic Antic Festival
The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
Culture Pass
Culture Pass is a program for cardholding patrons 13 and older of Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Public Library. Using their library card, New Yorkers can reserve a pass and get free admission to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, including museums, historical societies, heritage centers, public gardens and more.
What’s Happening in the Allure Store
The Allure Store is a 360-degree retail experience where customers can shop by editorial headlines, to find, learn, engage, create and discover. See the latest events, services, master classes and more that happen in the store. Details about the upcoming product giveaways, spa treatments, and events happening at our store in New York City.
Paley WKND NYC
PaleyWKND will be taking over The Paley Museum and its entire 52nd Street block between 5th and 6th Avenues for an unprecedented weekend of interactive experiences and immersive attractions from over two dozen world-class companies, iconic media brands, and the major sports leagues. The event is free and open to the public. Guests can reserve their free tickets for timed entry or access link below. Walk-up visitors are welcome, too.
