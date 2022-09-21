Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Ohio man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother, other cases
BROOKVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio man has been sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother and his involvement in other cases. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office per WHIO, Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother.
No arrests made at Dayton’s OVI checkpoints
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released the results from the two OVI checkpoints held on Thursday. According to police, the first checkpoint was held at the intersection of East Third St. and Terry St., where 232 drivers drove through the checkpoint. Of the car that participated in the OVI checkpoint, 34 drivers […]
Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
Yellow Springs Credit Union accounts hit by fraud
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs Credit Union debit card accounts have been included in part of a large fraud attack. Yellow Springs Credit Union CEO, Sandy Hollenberg, tells 2 NEWS in an interview that the credit union’s customers’ MasterCard debit card accounts were involved in an outside fraud attack. Hollenberg states no personal […]
Princeton High School among several Ohio schools targeted by active shooter hoax
Police in Sharonville, Dayton, Springfield, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron all responded to calls of an active shooter inside schools Friday morning. All calls were hoaxes.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member
MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance. Latoya Dale stood before a judge at the Kenton County Justice Center Thursday and did not enter a formal plea.
Bond set for man accused of killing Dayton man, hiding his body in garage
DAYTON — Bond has been set for man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury earlier this month on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
dayton247now.com
Officials respond to the Dayton Police Automated License Plate Readers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department's new Automated License Plate Readers continue to have a few city officials uncertain. Automated License Plate Readers were installed in more than 100 Dayton Police cruisers on August 12. The Dayton Police Department is still working with the State of Ohio on...
‘Stupidest crime’: Safety experts explain why school swatting happens
"Sometimes it's a student from within the organization, which often times is the case, but oftentimes it's also somebody outside the disgruntled parent or employee or someone with no connection who is just desiring that kind of attention and chaos," Klinger said.
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night. The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police. >> Active shooter...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe
Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
Officials investigate Harrison Township shooting
The shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Indian Run Drive near Dublin Road, where officials say a man was shot in the leg. There are no suspects in custody.
