WDTN

No arrests made at Dayton’s OVI checkpoints

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released the results from the two OVI checkpoints held on Thursday. According to police, the first checkpoint was held at the intersection of East Third St. and Terry St., where 232 drivers drove through the checkpoint. Of the car that participated in the OVI checkpoint, 34 drivers […]
WDTN

Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
WDTN

Yellow Springs Credit Union accounts hit by fraud

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs Credit Union debit card accounts have been included in part of a large fraud attack. Yellow Springs Credit Union CEO, Sandy Hollenberg, tells 2 NEWS in an interview that the credit union’s customers’ MasterCard debit card accounts were involved in an outside fraud attack. Hollenberg states no personal […]
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member

MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
dayton247now.com

Officials respond to the Dayton Police Automated License Plate Readers

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department's new Automated License Plate Readers continue to have a few city officials uncertain. Automated License Plate Readers were installed in more than 100 Dayton Police cruisers on August 12. The Dayton Police Department is still working with the State of Ohio on...
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments charge 28

A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
WDTN

Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
