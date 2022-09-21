Felon who accidentally shot himself jailed

A local man is behind bars after having been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after he accidentally shot himself late last week, police and judicial system records said.

The man, Malcolm Smith, 22, already is indicted in Nash County Superior Court for fleeing/eluding arrest by police, careless and reckless driving and driving without an operator’s license, all last autumn, the records said.

Smith was charged with the firearm-related offense after officers about 10 p.m. on Friday responded to the 1100 block of Gay Street in the Duke Circle area in reference to a shooting with injury, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram via email on Tuesday.

Officers saw Smith had sustained a graze wound to one of his thighs. The investigation determined Smith had accidentally shot himself in one of his legs, Jackson said.

Smith had a .357 revolver in his possession, Nash County District Court records said.

Smith on Tuesday was being held without bond in the Nash County Detention Center for having violated parole and also was being held on a $2,000 bond in the detention center for the firearm-related violation, the county sheriff’s online records said.

According to Nash County Superior Court records, a grand jury on Aug. 1 indicted Smith because on Nov. 24, 2021, he was driving more than 15 mph over the legal speed limit on U.S. 301 and Harbour West Drive and was trying to avoid being apprehended by a police officer.

State Public Safety records also said Smith was convicted on Dec. 16, 2021, in Nash County for speeding to elude arrest.

The records also said Smith was convicted in 2017 in Nash County for larceny of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run and in 2017 in Edgecombe County for larceny.

Smith had listed an address in the 1100 block of Gay Street, Nash County District Court records said.

Smith on Monday appeared before the court on the firearm-related violation. The court appointed attorney Richard Batts to represent him and ordered him to return to court on Oct. 6, the records said.

Word of the shooting late last week began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Jackson also said Smith is the same man who became part of a Telegram story published on Jan. 12.

Police for that story said Smith had ended up in Nash UNC Health Care on New Year’s Day with a gunshot wound to one of his hands.

Smith told officers he had been walking home on Edwards Street at the intersection of Aycock Street in the Cedar Brook area.

Smith saw a dark, late-model Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows whose driver was coming toward him when four shots were fired from the car, police said for the story.

Smith ran to his residence and a family member took him to the hospital, police said.