ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 459 answer and hint: Wednesday, September 21

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Everything you need to make today's Wordle a breeze is on this page. I can offer you a hint for the September 21 (459) challenge, a few general tips to improve your daily game, and if you're stuck you'll find the answer close by.

Finding four yellows early on felt more of a curse than a blessing today, as I had to then shuffle everything around without any real feeling of where it went as there wasn't much of anything to guide me. I did make it just in time, but it was pretty close.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Wednesday, September 21

Today's answer is used to describe a brief summary of previous events, a quick go-over of the most important points of a story, conversation, or professional presentation. Long-running TV series often have these at the beginning of major episodes, to make sure everyone's up to speed.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0i45BhCu00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 459 answer?

Not sure? No problem. The answer to the September 21 (459) Wordle is RECAP .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • September 20: ALIKE
  • September 19: TRICE
  • September 18: STICK
  • September 17: CHUTE
  • September 16: PARER
  • September 15: DOUBT
  • September 14: THYME
  • September 13: ALPHA
  • September 12: BOOZE
  • September 11: TIBIA

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #461 Is Another Standard Puzzle

Players shouldn't have too many difficulties with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The first e-mote turned 40 this week

This week the emote that started it all turns 40. Scott Fahlman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon, explains how the emoticon came to be on September 19, 1982. Unsurprisingly, it was because people were getting into fights online. According to his post on the university website (opens in new tab),...
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

SpaceX Launch Sends East Coast Into a ‘Meteor’ Frenzy

Residents all across the East Coast reported spotting what they believed to be a meteor or comet crashing down to Earth late Saturday—but it appeared to just be SpaceX launching Starlink satellites. “I stepped outside and saw some crazy meteor thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight,” another user said, sharing video of the unknown object moving slowly before it fizzled out just after 7:30 p.m. Footage of the ball of light was also shared from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Some Twitter users even questioned if the object might be a UFO. But in a press release, SpaceX offered a simpler explanation: it had just launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 7:32 p.m. from Florida.Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight at 7:40 PM. #comet #Meteor #DC pic.twitter.com/5t4u8RTje6— Sǿρhȋe (@ToastierThanYou) September 25, 2022 Read it at SpaceX
VIRGINIA STATE
PC Gamer

Trombone Champ creator sounds off about baboons, trombone traphouse, and Goku vs Vegeta

Dan Vecchitto of Holy Wow Studios tells us about future features, hot dogs, his favorite songs, and why the game is full of baboons. Music rhythm game Trombone Champ (opens in new tab) became the main character on Twitter yesterday, but in a good way. After posting a video of myself playing Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, scores of people were delighted, enthusiastic, and in some cases even moved to tears (because of how horribly I played (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These Skyrim and Fallout tarot decks are more novelty than magic

The cards are stylish curios but not great for doing readings. One thing I taught myself at university was how to read tarot cards. I can't say I exactly believe that these pieces of paper can read my future, but it's always a nice party trick when you do a reading for someone and it gives them real insights. Pointing out that they might be working too hard, missing family, or not seeing opportunities right there in front of them may help them understand their current situation a little better. I've always used them as a way to check in on myself or friends—a deck of cards is cheaper than therapy right? They're pretty cool, as long as they're used wisely, and gaming seems to really like tarot cards too.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Why '90s cult film fans will love Serial Cleaners

Ever wonder what happens after an action-packed shootout in a movie? Assuming the police don't get there first, you'd have to think that someone gets sent over to clean up the mess, right? Shell casings, dead bodies, bloodstains, you name it—it's all got to go, and in Serial Cleaners it's your job to take care of it.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Grand strategy cult classic Solium Infernum gets a ground up 're-imagining' from Armello's creators

The cult grand political strategy game will launch for PC in 2023. Solium Infernum was a turn-based strategy phenomenon back in the early 2010s. Instead of taking the fight to the usual strategy arenas—historical battlefields, high fantasy landscapes, intergalactic colonies—it had a gaggle of archfiends vying for supremacy in a John Milton/Dante-inspired Hell. It was developed in Adobe Director by Vic Davis, a legend of the tabletop scene whose primary work is with board games, and who has since retired from game development. In an interview with Game Developer (opens in new tab) in 2010, Davis bravely announced that he wanted to "make games that drive away 90 percent of the player base out there."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy