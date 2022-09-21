Read full article on original website
Related
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect accused of assault on Kan. officer during shooting arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched report of shooting in the 3800 Block of SW South Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. At the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound , who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina
SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakes still low from dry conditions
MARION, Kan. — Water sports at area lakes are getting more difficult as the summer season starts to wind down. Marion Reservoir, as it has been for most of the summer, is still under an algae watch, which does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
Moundridge Rec holding pickleball fundraiser for Jones Family
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — The fundraisers continue for the Jones Family. The Moundridge Rec Commission is holding a Pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st at the Moundridge City Park courts. There are non-competitive and competitive brackets for the double elimination tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. October 1. Registration...
🏐 KU VB: Kansas Pushes No. 1 Texas to first five set match of the season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team put up a fight against No. 1 Texas, but would drop 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9) on Wednesday evening in their first Big 12 match of the season. KU drops to 10-3 (0-1 Big 12) while Texas continues their win streak...
🏈 Oklahoma's Venables hosts alma mater K-State in Big 12
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables always has spoken highly of Kansas State, where he played linebacker and got his coaching start as an assistant under Bill Snyder. He will face the Wildcats as head coach for the first time on Saturday, and he’s focused solely on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
🏈 Big 12 Football league openers
There are six Big 12 teams playing their conference openers this weekend. Kansas State is at sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners are playing their first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables. They have won their last 10 home games and 28 of 29. The lone loss was to K-State two years ago. No. 17 Baylor is at Iowa State, and No. 22 Texas plays at Texas Tech in the other Big 12 openers. Kansas is 3-0 going into a home game against 3-0 Duke. The Jayhawks last won more than three games in the same season in 2009.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0