Dickinson County, KS

Hutch Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
GYPSUM, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
SILVER LAKE, KS
Hutch Post

Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Lakes still low from dry conditions

MARION, Kan. — Water sports at area lakes are getting more difficult as the summer season starts to wind down. Marion Reservoir, as it has been for most of the summer, is still under an algae watch, which does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Moundridge Rec holding pickleball fundraiser for Jones Family

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — The fundraisers continue for the Jones Family. The Moundridge Rec Commission is holding a Pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st at the Moundridge City Park courts. There are non-competitive and competitive brackets for the double elimination tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. October 1. Registration...
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Big 12 Football league openers

There are six Big 12 teams playing their conference openers this weekend. Kansas State is at sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners are playing their first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables. They have won their last 10 home games and 28 of 29. The lone loss was to K-State two years ago. No. 17 Baylor is at Iowa State, and No. 22 Texas plays at Texas Tech in the other Big 12 openers. Kansas is 3-0 going into a home game against 3-0 Duke. The Jayhawks last won more than three games in the same season in 2009.
MANHATTAN, KS
