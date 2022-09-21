Read full article on original website
Registration Opens Today For A CFTC Financial Education Event As Part Of World Investor Week – October 3-9 - Panel Discussions Explore Future Of Money And Meeting The Demand For Financial Education
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach (OCEO) and Office of Technology Innovation (OTI) today opened registration for financial educators, innovators, and regulators to participate in a two-panel virtual event featuring discussions about the future of money and how educators can help investors avoid fraud and other harmful investment mistakes. The discussions are presented as part of World Investor Week, a global effort to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, recognized October 3-9.
