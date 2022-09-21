The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach (OCEO) and Office of Technology Innovation (OTI) today opened registration for financial educators, innovators, and regulators to participate in a two-panel virtual event featuring discussions about the future of money and how educators can help investors avoid fraud and other harmful investment mistakes. The discussions are presented as part of World Investor Week, a global effort to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, recognized October 3-9.

