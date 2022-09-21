(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College volleyball team (5-11, 2-4 in ACCAC) closed out a busy week with a victory on Friday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. The Aztecs rallied to win three straight sets after beating South Mountain Community College in four games (22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 27-25). It was Pima’s third match of the week.

