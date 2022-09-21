ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting herself in the head near Brooklyn school

 2 days ago

A woman is in critical condition after shooting herself outside a school in Marine Park, police say.

According to the NYPD, the woman, who shot herself in the head, is still in critical condition and being treated at Brookdale Hospital. Police tell News 12 the shooting happened as children were walking out of school at around 4 p.m.

The father of the woman's child took off with their child and police were able to catch him shortly after. Police no longer believe he is a person of interest in the shooting investigation, but the father was arrested for unrelated charges. Police believe this could possibly be a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Police added that the child was not hurt.

The Department of Education says it placed the school under a shelter in place after the shooting, and lifted it once it was safe to let students out.

