q101online.com
School bus involved in interstate crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
Driver charged after tractor trailer hits, kills motorcyclist
FAUQUIER COUNTY (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a truck driver faces a charge after his tractor trailer hit a man on a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist. Troopers said it happened the afternoon of Aug. 27. Around 1:10 p.m., John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va. was riding his bike through the intersection […]
wfmd.com
Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Airy
The investigation is continuing. Frederick, Md (KM) One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Mount Airy area Friday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Linda Lantz, 79, of Westminster was operating her Toyota Corolla along Harrisville Road. She attempted to cross at the intersection with Woodville Road without stopping at the stop sign. Her vehicle was struck by a box truck in the middle of the intersection.
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
Hero Off-Duty Maryland Cop Praised For Water Rescue Of Woman Clinging To Rock For Her Life
A fast-acting off-duty Maryland Natural Resources Police officer gearing up to go hunting made an unexpected save of a woman clinging on for her actual life in the water while hanging on to a kayak. Officer First Class David Brown was off duty at the Lander boat ramp in Frederick...
Bethesda Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Massive Road Sign, Entraps At Least One
At least one person was entrapped inside of a vehicle after it violently collided with a Montgomery County road sign, knocking it over, authorities say. The collision knocked over an exit sign for I-495 and I-270 on Old Georgetown Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Montgomery County police.
WHSV
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
Off-duty officer rescues a woman after nearly drowning at Lander Boat Ramp
Officer First Class David Brown was off-duty at Lander boat ramp in Frederick county, suddenly, he heard what sounded like a person screaming for help in the distance
Fire logs: Answering back-to-back fire calls
Answering almost back-to-back calls made for a busy Monday for first responders from several Franklin County fire departments. Chambersburg Fire Department first responders rescued a motorist trapped inside a vehicle in the morning at 10:26 a.m. at Norland and Gateway Avenues. AC1 arrived on the scene and confirmed one patient...
Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and an alleged dealer were taken off the streets in Maryland as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a massive drug bust, officials said. Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborn Bowie, 30, was the target of a wide-ranging drug investigation...
25newsnow.com
Family of 8-year-old crash victim asks for help bringing her body home
FLINTSTONE, MD (25 News Now) - An 8-year-old from Bloomington is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred the morning of September 16 in Allegany County, Maryland. Maryland State Police identified the child as Angelin Reyes Sanchez. She died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. Sanchez...
$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs. Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie. Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute. “Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve […]
WUSA9
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Missing Loudoun teen found
Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
