Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Page Called 1 Led Zeppelin Song His ‘Baby’
He gave the world several memorable songs, but Jimmy Page once called one Led Zeppelin song his “baby.”
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
October 2022 New Music Releases
The Beatles' expanded and remastered reissue series returns in October with a look back at Revolver. Featured is a new mix by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, developed with assistance from the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' second...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guns N’ Roses Announce 97-Track ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set
Guns N' Roses will release a mammoth Use Your Illusion box set on Nov. 11. The twin albums' original 30 songs will be augmented with two complete live concerts: one from May 1991 at New York City's Ritz Theatre and one from January 1992 at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.
At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface
Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video
Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
The Legend of La Ciguapa
La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer
Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Def Leppard and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour sold $173,000,000 worth of tickets
It looks like Joe Elliott, Nikki Sixx and co. won't be going hungry any time soon, as Vince Neil confirms that Motley Crue's touring days are far from over
Ozzy Osbourne Says ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Ozzy Osbourne has his expressed disappointment in Black Sabbath’s final album, 13. “To be perfectly honest, I didn’t really get a charge from the album,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Stereogum. “Although Rick Rubin is a good friend of mine, I wasn’t really… I was just singing. It was like stepping back in time, but it wasn’t a glorious period. Though Geezer [Butler] did a lot of lyric writing for me, which he’s very, very good at. It wasn’t an earth-shattering experience for me.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Made Over $173 Million
The Stadium Tour, featuring headliners Motley Crue and Def Leppard, earned $173.5 million this summer. That number comes courtesy of Billboard, who noted that the trek sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 dates. The tour, which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, averaged 37,520 tickets sold per...
40 Years Ago: Peter Gabriel Begins Unusual Path to Fame With ‘Shock the Monkey’
Peter Gabriel became fascinated with found sounds while recording his fourth album at a home studio being overtaken by dry rot. New Fairlight synthesizer technology allowed him to capture, process, reuse and loop these elements to create some of his most intriguing solo music beds so far. Nevertheless, deep down...
45 Years Ago: ‘The Love Boat’ Perfects Escapist TV
There is a legend that Aaron Spelling, who produced more television shows than anyone in history, once said, "Do you know what our suicide rate would be if we didn't have television? Do you know how much happiness I've brought to people who couldn't get out of the house but could watch The Love Boat?"
Top 20 Fall Songs: Harvest Moons, Dead Leaves and November Rain
Fall: A chill in the air, long shadows across dying grass, the smell of wood smoke on the breeze. These days bring up moments of introspection. They also bring visions of songwriters reflecting on lost loves and broken hearts covered over with scar tissue and the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0