The new school year is off to a splendid start for Huntington High School senior Evan Spagnoletti, who was recognized as a national College Board Hispanic Scholar. Colleges and scholarship programs use such honors to identify prospective students. The exceptional Huntington senior earned this recognition by excelling on his PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 or Advanced Placement exams and in his classrooms. Scholars are required to have a minimum 3.5 grade point average and need to have scored 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO