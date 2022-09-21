ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hufsd.edu

Evan Spagnoletti Named National Hispanic Scholar

The new school year is off to a splendid start for Huntington High School senior Evan Spagnoletti, who was recognized as a national College Board Hispanic Scholar. Colleges and scholarship programs use such honors to identify prospective students. The exceptional Huntington senior earned this recognition by excelling on his PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 or Advanced Placement exams and in his classrooms. Scholars are required to have a minimum 3.5 grade point average and need to have scored 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

A Terrific Start to School Year at Jefferson

When Jefferson Elementary School opened in September 1962 it was quickly filled to capacity with hundreds of enthusiastic youngsters. Six decades have passed, but that same energy and love for learning still exists today in the students who file into the building’s classrooms each morning. “We are off to...
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy