Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO