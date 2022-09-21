ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

4kids.com

15 Best Charter Schools in San Jose

Charter schools are a big part of the nation’s education agenda. It provides a more independent, quality schooling institution within the district it settles. Residents must acknowledge charter schools in San Jose, and even supported!. Independent group operates San Jose charter schools, usually consisting of teaching officials, parents, or...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
4kids.com

20 Best Charter Schools in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara Charter schools are specialized forms of learning institutions. Aside from its state exclusivity, its independent running may have charter schools gain unique, efficient, and effective teaching systems. Find out the best Charter Schools in Santa Clara County. Charter schools are known to receive governmental accompaniment yet are on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City

Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose, CA
California State
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
#Weather Station
KRON4 News

Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose transforms hotel for foster youth

San Jose is partnering with various agencies on a multi-million-dollar project to transform a hotel into housing for youth transitioning out of foster care. The city approved a nearly $2.8 million grant to close the funding gap on a $32 million affordable housing project in San Jose. Developer Jamboree Housing Corporation will transform the Pavilion Inn hotel on 4th Street into 39 apartments for people between the ages of 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care system. The City Council approved the grant unanimously this week.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man injured in possible pellet-gun shooting near San Jose airport

SAN JOSE -- Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning.The San Jose police department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.Medics at the scene determined the adult male victim's non-life threatening injury is likely from a pellet gun.The suspect is described as a homeless man who has fled into the creek area, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Schools ask San Jose mayor for traffic safety help

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Union School District is hoping to turn a tragedy into saving lives. Exactly one week ago, an 8-year-old boy was killed in Campbell while walking to school. He and his baby sitter were in a marked crosswalk when a car slammed into them. The Campbell Union School District, which […]
SAN JOSE, CA
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI

