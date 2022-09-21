Read full article on original website
Related
4kids.com
15 Best Charter Schools in San Jose
Charter schools are a big part of the nation’s education agenda. It provides a more independent, quality schooling institution within the district it settles. Residents must acknowledge charter schools in San Jose, and even supported!. Independent group operates San Jose charter schools, usually consisting of teaching officials, parents, or...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
4kids.com
20 Best Charter Schools in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara Charter schools are specialized forms of learning institutions. Aside from its state exclusivity, its independent running may have charter schools gain unique, efficient, and effective teaching systems. Find out the best Charter Schools in Santa Clara County. Charter schools are known to receive governmental accompaniment yet are on...
Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City
Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
Bay Area realtor, economist predict rents will rise 5% to 10% by end of the year
Oakland is reporting the largest decline in luxury home sales among the country's 50 most populous metro areas - a 63.9% drop. San Jose is not far behind reporting a 55% drop.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
San Jose transforms hotel for foster youth
San Jose is partnering with various agencies on a multi-million-dollar project to transform a hotel into housing for youth transitioning out of foster care. The city approved a nearly $2.8 million grant to close the funding gap on a $32 million affordable housing project in San Jose. Developer Jamboree Housing Corporation will transform the Pavilion Inn hotel on 4th Street into 39 apartments for people between the ages of 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care system. The City Council approved the grant unanimously this week.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured in possible pellet-gun shooting near San Jose airport
SAN JOSE -- Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning.The San Jose police department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.Medics at the scene determined the adult male victim's non-life threatening injury is likely from a pellet gun.The suspect is described as a homeless man who has fled into the creek area, police said.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Schools ask San Jose mayor for traffic safety help
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Union School District is hoping to turn a tragedy into saving lives. Exactly one week ago, an 8-year-old boy was killed in Campbell while walking to school. He and his baby sitter were in a marked crosswalk when a car slammed into them. The Campbell Union School District, which […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
KSBW.com
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
NBC Bay Area
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
Comments / 0