ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Daily News

Palatka to begin manager, attorney search

City also adopts new lobbying priority, budget at Thursday meet. Palatka will be seeking a new city manager and city attorney in advance of those officials retiring in May, commissioners decided Thursday. The Palatka City Commission unanimously voted to have…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Palatka leaders approve Christmas Parade

Commissioners unanimously approved a permit Thursday to allow the Palatka Christmas Parade to take place and clarified, contrary to what they called a widespread misunderstanding, they never voted…
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Putnam County, FL
Government
County
Putnam County, FL
Palatka, FL
Education
Palatka, FL
Government
Putnam County, FL
Education
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Services#Linus School District#Linus K12#Jenkins School#Jenkins Middle School
daytonatimes.com

Classmates of Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 host fellowship

Some of the members of the Campbell Senior High School Class of 1968 came together this summer to celebrate a milestone of turning 70 years old. The event was held in July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. At the event, former instructors and community leaders were invited...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 092422

SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 10/07/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy