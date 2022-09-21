Read full article on original website
Related
Daily News
Palatka to begin manager, attorney search
City also adopts new lobbying priority, budget at Thursday meet. Palatka will be seeking a new city manager and city attorney in advance of those officials retiring in May, commissioners decided Thursday. The Palatka City Commission unanimously voted to have…
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
Daily News
Palatka leaders approve Christmas Parade
Commissioners unanimously approved a permit Thursday to allow the Palatka Christmas Parade to take place and clarified, contrary to what they called a widespread misunderstanding, they never voted…
Action News Jax
Mayor encourages community to utilize city’s emergency assistance program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vulnerable residents facing financial difficulties are having to pick and choose between paying the rent, mortgage, phone and electric bill, or buying crucial staples like food. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Mayor Curry wants to remind the community that the city of Jacksonville’s emergency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Marion County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance
The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change. Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.
WCJB
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20 residents representing Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Senator Marco Rubio, and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Ocala for Super Saturday. They split up into teams door knocking and phone banking to encourage residents to vote for their candidates. Each person laid out signs and handed...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daytonatimes.com
Classmates of Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 host fellowship
Some of the members of the Campbell Senior High School Class of 1968 came together this summer to celebrate a milestone of turning 70 years old. The event was held in July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. At the event, former instructors and community leaders were invited...
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 092422
SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 10/07/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
Daily News
Crescent City leaders agree to larger trash bins
By Al Krombach Special to the Daily News CRESCENT CITY – Reversing a decision they’d made just weeks earlier, city commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to adopt WastePro’s uniform, 96-gallon…
Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast. At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'. On Thursday, JEA says 1,055...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
Action News Jax
New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast encourages residents to prepare for storm; coastal impacts may begin Tuesday
The city of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Daily News
Jacksonville firm buys 345 acres in Putnam County
Several hundred acres of land southwest of Palatka sold recently to a Jacksonville-based company, property appraiser records show. The 345.95-acre plot at 1747 S. State Rd. 19 sold Aug. 23 for $1.8…
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
Comments / 1