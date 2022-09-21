ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Palatka to begin manager, attorney search

City also adopts new lobbying priority, budget at Thursday meet. Palatka will be seeking a new city manager and city attorney in advance of those officials retiring in May, commissioners decided Thursday. The Palatka City Commission unanimously voted to have…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Palatka leaders approve Christmas Parade

Commissioners unanimously approved a permit Thursday to allow the Palatka Christmas Parade to take place and clarified, contrary to what they called a widespread misunderstanding, they never voted…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 092422

SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 10/07/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Palatka, FL
Palatka, FL
Daily News

Efforts made to breathe new life into city

CRESCENT CITY – There’s plenty to keep South Putnam County residents and visitors busy in the upcoming weeks as government leaders work to rejuvenate the city. The recent work has been done by a team of volunteers, many of them local residents, who want to see Crescent City become an entertainment hub.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Harold L. Axe Sr. Service Cancellation

Services for Harold L. Axe Sr. scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, have been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

William David Darby

William David Darby, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his Bannerville residence following an extended illness. David was born in Palatka and had been a life-long resident of Putnam…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Anna L. Dias

Anna L. Dias, 31, of Crescent City, FL, entered the sunset of life September 20, 2022, at the Advent Health in DeLand, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. Life can never stay the same No…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Precious L. Rodgers

Precious L. Rodgers, 25, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements entrusted…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

PALATKA DAILY NEWS

Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Willie Wideman Sr.

Willie James Wideman Sr. was born on December 31, 1927, to Johnnie Jordan and Mary Wideman in High Springs, Florida. He received his education in High Springs public school system. He married Alice…
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

