FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the StateJoe MertensFlorida State
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Attorney General Moody: Charge drug dealers with murder if someone dies of overdoseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Daily News
Palatka to begin manager, attorney search
City also adopts new lobbying priority, budget at Thursday meet. Palatka will be seeking a new city manager and city attorney in advance of those officials retiring in May, commissioners decided Thursday. The Palatka City Commission unanimously voted to have…
Daily News
Palatka leaders approve Christmas Parade
Commissioners unanimously approved a permit Thursday to allow the Palatka Christmas Parade to take place and clarified, contrary to what they called a widespread misunderstanding, they never voted…
Daily News
Crescent City leaders agree to larger trash bins
By Al Krombach Special to the Daily News CRESCENT CITY – Reversing a decision they’d made just weeks earlier, city commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to adopt WastePro’s uniform, 96-gallon…
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 092422
SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 10/07/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
Daily News
Historic Civil War reenactment set for this weekend in Palatka
With black powder muskets firing and smoke rising this weekend it will be a scene straight out of history when Union soldiers occupied Palatka. The year was 1864. “It was a war,” said Rob Mattson,…
Daily News
Efforts made to breathe new life into city
CRESCENT CITY – There’s plenty to keep South Putnam County residents and visitors busy in the upcoming weeks as government leaders work to rejuvenate the city. The recent work has been done by a team of volunteers, many of them local residents, who want to see Crescent City become an entertainment hub.
Daily News
Harold L. Axe Sr. Service Cancellation
Services for Harold L. Axe Sr. scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, have been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Daily News
William David Darby
William David Darby, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his Bannerville residence following an extended illness. David was born in Palatka and had been a life-long resident of Putnam…
Daily News
Anna L. Dias
Anna L. Dias, 31, of Crescent City, FL, entered the sunset of life September 20, 2022, at the Advent Health in DeLand, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. Life can never stay the same No…
Daily News
Precious L. Rodgers
Precious L. Rodgers, 25, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements entrusted…
Daily News
PALATKA DAILY NEWS
Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
Daily News
Willie Wideman Sr.
Willie James Wideman Sr. was born on December 31, 1927, to Johnnie Jordan and Mary Wideman in High Springs, Florida. He received his education in High Springs public school system. He married Alice…
