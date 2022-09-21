ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
The Day

Kid Governor brings ‘Protecting Our Pets’ platform to Groton

Groton ― Several dogs from Dog Scouts of America Troop 188 of Ledyard, accompanied by their owners, paraded into the Groton Public Library on Saturday morning and lined up to see Connecticut’s Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste. Ettienne-Modeste, 11, of Windsor, beamed as he greeted the dogs one-by-one, petting...
