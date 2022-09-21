ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

New Teacher Profile: Jennifer Messina no longer a substitute at Stepney

Position: Kindergarten teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten in a private school setting and was a building substitute at Stepney Elementary School last year. Grew up in: Danbury. Education: Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. What do you like most about teaching?. I love inspire kids to love...
MONROE, CT
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé

GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Education
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#Fairfield University#K12#Linus College#Mirror#Fairfiednews
institutionalinvestor.com

‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley

Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
beckersspine.com

Dr. Harvinder Sandhu appointed head of orthopedics at Stamford Hospital

Harvinder Sandhu, MD, co-chief of the spine service at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City has been named chair of the department of orthopedics at Stamford (Conn.) Hospital following the retirement of Charles Cornell, MD. Dr. Sandhu specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery, robotic surgery and spinal biologics....
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Schools Announces policy determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals

The Greenwich Public Schools announced on Monday its policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), or free milk served under the Special Milk Program (SMP). Local school officials have adopted the...
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery

What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'

DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
DERBY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy