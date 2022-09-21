New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO