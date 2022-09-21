Read full article on original website
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Southington school leader defends teacher who used vocab sheet featuring inclusive terms
Officials with Southington Public Schools say they support a high school English teacher who used a vocabulary list featuring language highlighting inclusivity – a list that’s generated concern from some parents. The vocabulary list included terms like cisgender, transgender and white privilege. Some parents who gathered at a...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Jennifer Messina no longer a substitute at Stepney
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten in a private school setting and was a building substitute at Stepney Elementary School last year. Grew up in: Danbury. Education: Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. What do you like most about teaching?. I love inspire kids to love...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé
GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
Register Citizen
Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools
GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
Yale New Haven Health lays off over 70 in pandemic restructuring, VP says
Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) laid off 72 management-level employees on Wednesday. “These positions are all management-level and above,” Vincent Petrini, senior vice president at YNHH, said in responding to a Connecticut Post story. “It’s part of a restructuring post-pandemic. No direct patient-facing positions are impacted by this action.”
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
greenwichfreepress.com
MONTANARO: Greenwich Schools Administration Suspensions Needs to Happen Immediately
It has been a bustling and intriguing news cycle here in Greenwich. I know our attention spans are. challenged daily, putting local topics on the back burner almost as quickly as they arise. That being said, here are a few issues that deserve our attention:. • Police strategy and policies...
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
institutionalinvestor.com
‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley
Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
paramuspost.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 22, 2022 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Yatco, MD, FACS, as Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Valley Medical Group. Dr. Yatco will also serve as the Subspecialty Director of Bariatric Surgery at The Valley Hospital.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Harvinder Sandhu appointed head of orthopedics at Stamford Hospital
Harvinder Sandhu, MD, co-chief of the spine service at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City has been named chair of the department of orthopedics at Stamford (Conn.) Hospital following the retirement of Charles Cornell, MD. Dr. Sandhu specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery, robotic surgery and spinal biologics....
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Schools Announces policy determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals
The Greenwich Public Schools announced on Monday its policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), or free milk served under the Special Milk Program (SMP). Local school officials have adopted the...
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
Register Citizen
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
New Haven Independent
After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'
DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
