Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sidewalk Plan Sparks Safety Debate
New sidewalks are en route to Southern Hamden as part of a revived effort to protect pedestrians — leading some neighbors to question whether safer places to stroll are needed where not many people currently walk. At a Thursday night public input session, Hamden Town Engineer Stephen White detailed...
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Register Citizen
Greenwich investigates allegation of beach parking pass 'scam' after complaint hits social media
GREENWICH — The town is investigating after a resident complained that a town employee in the ticket booth at Greenwich Point Park improperly charged a visitor cash for an unnecessary parking pass — an allegation that caught attention on social media. David Mickelson told Greenwich Time that he...
Register Citizen
Stamford time capsule reveal 'da bomb' for former Dolan students 25 years later
STAMFORD — When she was a seventh grade student at Dolan Middle School 25 years ago, Jenna Goldstein wrote a letter to a future student at the school and thoughtfully added a glossary of slang words from back in the day at the end. Among the entries were a...
institutionalinvestor.com
‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley
Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé
GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Register Citizen
Norwalk appoints new leaders for Tracey Magnet School
NORWALK — Tracey Magnet School now has a permanent principal and assistant principal. The Board of Education on Tuesday approved the appointments of Lindsay Esposito, who had been serving as the acting interim principal, and Cherie Duque, who had been the interim assistant principal. Esposito, the previous curriculum and...
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Register Citizen
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store
NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
trumbulltimes.com
Construction starts on long-awaited multi-use development by Fairfield Metro Station
FAIRFIELD — For nearly 20 years, there has been a plan to bring a hotel, office and commercial space to the area surrounding the Fairfield Metro train station. But it wasn't until Monday's groundbreaking that those long-awaited plans — along with the addition of hundreds of apartments — made a huge step toward becoming a reality on Ash Creek Boulevard.
Register Citizen
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers
The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
Total Connecticut residents positive for West Nile Virus up to 4: Health officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two additional Connecticut residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), local health officials confirmed Friday. This brings the total of human cases of WNV so far this season to four. A Greenwich resident is the latest person in Connecticut to test positive for WNV.
Register Citizen
Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools
GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
Yale Daily News
Four months after being left partially paralyzed in New Haven Police van, Randy Cox prepares to sue
Randy Cox, who became partially paralyzed while in NHPD custody in June, is now preparing to sue the department four months after the incident. After the vehicle transporting him was abruptly stopped, causing Cox’s injuries, officers offered him little medical help at a detention facility, repeatedly dragging him into a wheelchair and later into a holding cell. The incident, captured in videos released by the city government, sparked local protests against New Haven police and the placement of five NHPD officers on administrative leave.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Yale New Haven Health lays off over 70 in pandemic restructuring, VP says
Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) laid off 72 management-level employees on Wednesday. “These positions are all management-level and above,” Vincent Petrini, senior vice president at YNHH, said in responding to a Connecticut Post story. “It’s part of a restructuring post-pandemic. No direct patient-facing positions are impacted by this action.”
