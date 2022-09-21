ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

New Haven Independent

Sidewalk Plan Sparks Safety Debate

New sidewalks are en route to Southern Hamden as part of a revived effort to protect pedestrians — leading some neighbors to question whether safer places to stroll are needed where not many people currently walk. At a Thursday night public input session, Hamden Town Engineer Stephen White detailed...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
institutionalinvestor.com

‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley

Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé

GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'

HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
HAMDEN, CT
Ryan Block
Register Citizen

Norwalk appoints new leaders for Tracey Magnet School

NORWALK — Tracey Magnet School now has a permanent principal and assistant principal. The Board of Education on Tuesday approved the appointments of Lindsay Esposito, who had been serving as the acting interim principal, and Cherie Duque, who had been the interim assistant principal. Esposito, the previous curriculum and...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations

MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store

NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Construction starts on long-awaited multi-use development by Fairfield Metro Station

FAIRFIELD — For nearly 20 years, there has been a plan to bring a hotel, office and commercial space to the area surrounding the Fairfield Metro train station. But it wasn't until Monday's groundbreaking that those long-awaited plans — along with the addition of hundreds of apartments — made a huge step toward becoming a reality on Ash Creek Boulevard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
TRUMBULL, CT
Connecticut Public

Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers

The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
WESTPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

Four months after being left partially paralyzed in New Haven Police van, Randy Cox prepares to sue

Randy Cox, who became partially paralyzed while in NHPD custody in June, is now preparing to sue the department four months after the incident. After the vehicle transporting him was abruptly stopped, causing Cox’s injuries, officers offered him little medical help at a detention facility, repeatedly dragging him into a wheelchair and later into a holding cell. The incident, captured in videos released by the city government, sparked local protests against New Haven police and the placement of five NHPD officers on administrative leave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery

What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
NEW HAVEN, CT

