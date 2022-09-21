Randy Cox, who became partially paralyzed while in NHPD custody in June, is now preparing to sue the department four months after the incident. After the vehicle transporting him was abruptly stopped, causing Cox’s injuries, officers offered him little medical help at a detention facility, repeatedly dragging him into a wheelchair and later into a holding cell. The incident, captured in videos released by the city government, sparked local protests against New Haven police and the placement of five NHPD officers on administrative leave.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO