Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sound on Sound Music Festival to kick off in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Some big names are set to take the stage at the Sound on Sound Music Festival in at Seaside Park in Bridgeport this weekend. The festival will run from Saturday to Sunday and it will offer local cuisine from over 30 food vendors, a variety of craft beers and world-class music […]
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Fall Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of fall and it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy the changing seasons with a few fall freebies!. Take the kids to Brooksville Park in Hamden on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival. It’s a free event with free parking and it’s fun for the whole family, including police K-9 demos. It also features a climbing wall, crafts, and food vendors.
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
NewsTimes
Danbury football tops New Britain, improves to 3-0 for first time in 20 years
NEW BRITAIN — At the beginning of the week, Danbury football coach Augie Tieri motivated his team with a history lesson. When he told his players what he had discovered while flipping through the program's records over the years, the hunger was apparent. On Friday the Hatters delivered a...
ctbites.com
Nibble: Tasty CT Food Events, Festivals, and Dinners for September 24-October 12
Van Leeuwen ice cream is opening in Greenwich Oct. 1st, and ice cream lovers all over CT are pumped. Located at 375 Greenwich Avenue, the store is the brand’s first suburban location. They will offer $1 scoops of all ice cream on opening day from noon to 4 p.m.
Fairfield Mirror
Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class
Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven. Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in […]
NewsTimes
Sound On Sound in Bridgeport this weekend: From street closures to parking, here’s what to know
After months of anticipation following its February lineup announcement, Sound On Sound is taking over Seaside Park in Bridgeport this weekend. The two days of music will see the likes of Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers and Brandi Carlile play to the crowd lining Long Island Sound. "Sound On...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
zip06.com
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD
Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
Danbury Man on Social Media Captures Audio of What He Believes to Be a Gunshot
OK, just for the record, I'm the "Danbury man" BUT HEAR ME OUT! I think this is a thing. I believe so strongly that what I heard gunfire, that I called the police and was interviewed by them. The officers came to my home on Wednesday (9/21/22) and I gave them a full report. Sometime between 7:20 & 7:35 pm, I was finishing my evening walk in Downtown Danbury.
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
Juvenile charged with making threat to Danbury High School
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is in custody Thursday night after police said they made a threat on social media to Danbury High School. Danbury police became aware of the threat on Thursday evening, according to a social media post. Officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested them. The threat has been deemed not […]
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
Register Citizen
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
