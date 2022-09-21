ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Animatronic dinosaurs to come roaring through North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month. Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
CHARLESTON, SC
idesignarch.com

Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance

Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
holycitysinner.com

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Mermaids and Mateys take over Folly Beach this weekend

Mermaids and Mateys takes place on Folly Beach Sept. 23-24 to support the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with fun activities for everyone. “The event will be a full scale street closure with 65 vendors, live bands, $5 Lunazul cocktails, a football viewing area, a robust kids area, a costume contest, a caricature artist, the Outer Banks Twinkie [van] and more,” said Kelly Travers, event coordinator with the Folly Association of Business.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Person
Spice
cohaitungchi.com

Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
FodorsTravel

30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Home Team BBQ expansion now open in Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Home Team BBQ says they've been keeping a secret ... their new location in Mount Pleasant is now open!. "Our team has put so much love into transforming this space and creating that uniquely Home Team Vibe. Big thank you for the incredible love and support this weekend for our soft opening and friends and family nights," restaurant leaders said in an Instagram post Thursday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Drag Queens#Hooded Eagle#The Royal American#Charleston Pride#Hive
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news

UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Volvo to debut S.C.-built electric SUV in November

Volvo’s South-Carolina-built EX90, the all-electric successor to its best-selling XC90 sport-utility vehicle, will make its public debut Nov. 9. It will be, its CEO says, the company’s safest vehicle yet. “The safety standard of our next car will be beyond any Volvo car before,” CEO Jim Rowan said...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester Paws looking for owner of malnourished dog

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A malnourished dog was brought into a local animal shelter after being discovered by a good Samaritan. Dorchester Paws is looking for any information about the owner of a dog who came into the shelter extremely malnourished, dehydrated, and with missing and broken teeth. “To make matters worse, for her, she […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Jalisco Taqueria Launches New Menu, Specials, and Events

Beginning today, Jalisco Taqueria on James Island is launching a new menu, specials, and events. Featuring crowd-pleasers like Nachos, Grilled Poblano Rellenos, and Platos (choice of protein served with tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, frijoles borrachos, and more), as well as the return of fan-favorites like Cangrejo Dip, the Tamales entrée and Barbacoa Tacos, patrons can enjoy inside or outside on the restaurant’s patio.
CHARLESTON, SC

