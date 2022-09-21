Read full article on original website
Animatronic dinosaurs to come roaring through North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month. Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million […]
live5news.com
West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
idesignarch.com
Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance
Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
charlestondaily.net
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed
Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
Charleston City Paper
Mermaids and Mateys take over Folly Beach this weekend
Mermaids and Mateys takes place on Folly Beach Sept. 23-24 to support the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with fun activities for everyone. “The event will be a full scale street closure with 65 vendors, live bands, $5 Lunazul cocktails, a football viewing area, a robust kids area, a costume contest, a caricature artist, the Outer Banks Twinkie [van] and more,” said Kelly Travers, event coordinator with the Folly Association of Business.
crbjbizwire.com
Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
cohaitungchi.com
Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
FodorsTravel
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
abcnews4.com
Home Team BBQ expansion now open in Mount Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Home Team BBQ says they've been keeping a secret ... their new location in Mount Pleasant is now open!. "Our team has put so much love into transforming this space and creating that uniquely Home Team Vibe. Big thank you for the incredible love and support this weekend for our soft opening and friends and family nights," restaurant leaders said in an Instagram post Thursday.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
holycitysinner.com
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news
UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Volvo to debut S.C.-built electric SUV in November
Volvo’s South-Carolina-built EX90, the all-electric successor to its best-selling XC90 sport-utility vehicle, will make its public debut Nov. 9. It will be, its CEO says, the company’s safest vehicle yet. “The safety standard of our next car will be beyond any Volvo car before,” CEO Jim Rowan said...
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
charlestondaily.net
18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000
Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
Dorchester Paws looking for owner of malnourished dog
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A malnourished dog was brought into a local animal shelter after being discovered by a good Samaritan. Dorchester Paws is looking for any information about the owner of a dog who came into the shelter extremely malnourished, dehydrated, and with missing and broken teeth. “To make matters worse, for her, she […]
holycitysinner.com
Jalisco Taqueria Launches New Menu, Specials, and Events
Beginning today, Jalisco Taqueria on James Island is launching a new menu, specials, and events. Featuring crowd-pleasers like Nachos, Grilled Poblano Rellenos, and Platos (choice of protein served with tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, frijoles borrachos, and more), as well as the return of fan-favorites like Cangrejo Dip, the Tamales entrée and Barbacoa Tacos, patrons can enjoy inside or outside on the restaurant’s patio.
