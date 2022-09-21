ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, ME

B98.5

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
B98.5

Another Aroma Joe’s Coffee Spots in Lewiston, Maine

I don't think we, as a community will ever get tired of coffee. On a personal note, I believe I am amazing, every day, but first, I need coffee to start the engine to that amazing-ness. I am sure you agree. Once that first cup touches your soul, it awakens...
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

Hopeful Sign Giving The Capital Of Maine Possibility & Love

Recently a new sign was installed in downtown Augusta and it's very large and reads Hopeful.. I have one in my city of Lewiston and I love it. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new Hopeful sign that was recently installed on Water Street in Augusta. United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses are responsibility for the installation of this.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
B98.5

New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf

You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
RICHMOND, ME
B98.5

Man Killed in Gardiner Saturday After Being Rear-Ended

According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead after the BMW he was driving on Interstate 95 in Gardiner Saturday morning was rear-ended by another vehicle. Moss said the driver of a BWM was rear-ended by another vehicle near mile...
GARDINER, ME
B98.5

Only Moms Will Understand Why I Gave Up My Stevie Nicks Tickets

I am a 37-old-year Mother to an almost 6-year-old wonderous boy named, Bentley. As Mama's, we feel guilty, all of the time. We are being hit in every single direction, even directions that don't exist yet with how to be a better parent. Constantly being bombarded with tips from social media, celebs, books, TV, etc on the right way to "parent."
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

Aroma Joes Celebrates New Central Maine Location

Back in the spring, we told you that Central Maine was going to be getting another Aroma Joes coffee shop. After the success of the regional coffee shop chain's locations in Augusta and Waterville, it only made sense that they would add a location in Winslow. Located in a Bay...
WINSLOW, ME
B98.5

My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness

Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine

For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children

According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
AUBURN, ME
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

