Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
Another Aroma Joe’s Coffee Spots in Lewiston, Maine
I don't think we, as a community will ever get tired of coffee. On a personal note, I believe I am amazing, every day, but first, I need coffee to start the engine to that amazing-ness. I am sure you agree. Once that first cup touches your soul, it awakens...
Hopeful Sign Giving The Capital Of Maine Possibility & Love
Recently a new sign was installed in downtown Augusta and it's very large and reads Hopeful.. I have one in my city of Lewiston and I love it. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new Hopeful sign that was recently installed on Water Street in Augusta. United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses are responsibility for the installation of this.
Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash
Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
Man Killed in Gardiner Saturday After Being Rear-Ended
According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead after the BMW he was driving on Interstate 95 in Gardiner Saturday morning was rear-ended by another vehicle. Moss said the driver of a BWM was rear-ended by another vehicle near mile...
Only Moms Will Understand Why I Gave Up My Stevie Nicks Tickets
I am a 37-old-year Mother to an almost 6-year-old wonderous boy named, Bentley. As Mama's, we feel guilty, all of the time. We are being hit in every single direction, even directions that don't exist yet with how to be a better parent. Constantly being bombarded with tips from social media, celebs, books, TV, etc on the right way to "parent."
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Yes, This Incredible Maine House Really Has An Indoor Horse Arena
This Ellsworth "mansion" is probably the most unique property on the market right now. Because of the massive size of the house, we are referring to it as a mansion, but much of the square footage is used for a very specific purpose. More on that in a minute... According...
Witness Recounts Car Going Airborne into Burger King Drive-Thru in Auburn, Maine
A horrific crash on Center Street in Auburn on Thursday evening sent a car airborne and into the Burger King drive-thru colliding with another. Chelsi Clavet of Minot was one of the people in their car in line when she witnesses the crash and rushed to help the injured. According...
Aroma Joes Celebrates New Central Maine Location
Back in the spring, we told you that Central Maine was going to be getting another Aroma Joes coffee shop. After the success of the regional coffee shop chain's locations in Augusta and Waterville, it only made sense that they would add a location in Winslow. Located in a Bay...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
