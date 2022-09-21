Read full article on original website
Sacramento anti-camping ordinances take effect, residents unhappy with city actions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple anti-camping ordinances that restrict where those experiencing homelessness can set up camp in the city and county of Sacramento took effect Friday. The American River Parkway and outside government buildings are places now considered to be off limits. The city also bans tents that block...
Sacramento Observer
Citrus Heights City Council Meeting Sept. 22
The Citrus Heights City Council will meet Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion will be to review presentations and consent calendar items. View the agenda. View the meeting via Zoom. View previous Citrus Heights City Council meetings. Visit Citrus Heights’ website for more information.
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
Sacramento Observer
Highlands Charter School Expands Services To Oak Park Site
Rodney Pope, a former inmate with a desire to rehabilitate, completely turned his life around after earning early release in 2021 after serving 25 years, eight months and four days for kidnapping and attempted robbery. Given the nature of life post-incarceration, one might ask: how do you even begin to overcome those social obstacles and barriers?
Sacramento Observer
As Sacramento schools try to address student mental health crisis, nonprofits work to fill a void
Tears are streaming down Nakeya Bell’s face as she listens to students in her IQ Squad program, Amari Haysbert and Jenalyn Phanh, open up about their trauma. At just 18 years old, Haysbert and Phanh are both young women of color who say their lives were upended by unstable familial structures, housing insecurity and COVID-19 while attending high school.
San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are sounding the alarm as thousands of affiliates of an infamous motorcycle club are coming to Stockton. “There is a long history of these types of gatherings resulting in shootings, stabbings and homicides,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow. The gathering is […]
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
Florin Road tiny home community behind schedule amid supply chain shortages
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County’s million-dollar solution to help the unhoused is now three months behind schedule. The tiny home community on Florin Road set to open in the fall has now been pushed back, possibly to 2023. The major issue is supply chain issues for things...
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
Elk Grove dog owner fights to save German Shepherd from being euthanized by city
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove woman is fighting to save her one-year-old German Shepherd from being euthanized by the city. Faryal Kabir said animal control is planning to euthanize her dog, Zeus. She said it's because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. However, she said she has proof that all guidelines were completed.
This Is California's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Who was Sonny Barger, the Hells Angels member whose funeral service is in Stockton
(KTXL) — A funeral will be held in Stockton this weekend for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, the founder of the Oakland Hells Angels chapter who passed away in June from cancer. Thousands of people are expected to ride to Stockton this weekend for the funeral service at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Born in Modesto and growing […]
