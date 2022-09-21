Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 9-22-2022
Illegal drugs and a gun were found inside a car that was parked at a local park last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the King Street Community Park in Walterboro last week to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the park. When the deputy arrived, he found a vehicle that had been “recently shot up” during “multiple drive-by shootings,” according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. That report also states that the deputy repeatedly asked the driver to stick his hands out of the window, and if there were weapons in the car, to which the driver replied, “No,” the report states. However, the driver refused to get out of the car. Meanwhile, the deputy’s K9 partner did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a 4.0-caliber handgun. The deputy also found 8 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of a narcotic, believed to be fentanyl pills, the report states. The 34-year-old male driver is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule V Narcotics. The suspect is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.
counton2.com
NCPD: Father dead after son apparently shot him in self defense
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating what they described as an apparent self-defense shooting involving a father and son. According to NCPD, officers were on the scene of an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood at around 5:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina elementary substitute arrested for public intoxication at school, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina woman working as a substitute at an elementary school was arrested for public intoxication at a school on Thursday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lori Mandarino, 62. was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on the James B. Edwards Elementary School campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
live5news.com
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
Coroner: Victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting was a juvenile
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age. Hartwell did tell News 2 that the juvenile was a 17 year old male. Law enforcement responded to the […]
iheart.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who pointed gun at Walterboro officers last November facing state charges
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who pointed a gun at Walterboro police officers while running from a traffic stop last November is facing several state charges. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a driver at the intersection of Green Pond Highway and Gervais Street during the evening of November 24, 2021 – […]
walterborolive.com
Teen brings gun onto CCHS grounds
A 17-year old is potentially facing charges after an incident at the Colleton County High School football game led to the involvement of law enforcement officials on September 16, 2022. The Colleton County School District has issued a blanket statement concerning the incident that reads as follows:. “In order to...
Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
Dorchester Paws looking for owner of malnourished dog
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A malnourished dog was brought into a local animal shelter after being discovered by a good Samaritan. Dorchester Paws is looking for any information about the owner of a dog who came into the shelter extremely malnourished, dehydrated, and with missing and broken teeth. “To make matters worse, for her, she […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating deadly shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 | 5:43 A.M. – The Goose Creek Police Department confirmed Friday morning that a male victim died as a result of the shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as of Friday at 3:00 p.m. Police have not provided an update on the condition of the second […]
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
live5news.com
After a year, James Island couple still waiting for refund from contractor
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island couple who hired a contractor to renovate their back deck says the work was never performed and, after the contractor’s arrest in an unrelated case, they’re still left waiting for their money back. Don Geddes and his wife wanted answers...
Deputies seeking info on deadly August 23 hit and run in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for the person who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Charleston County. They need your help with any possible leads in the case. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports that a vehicle struck a person who was lying in […]
The Post and Courier
$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen
Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
Bus driver cited for careless operation in crash that injured several students
UPDATE: The North Charleston Police Department identified the bus driver as Tieshaca Lavette Gordon. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from […]
Comments / 0