Police on scene N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
CRIME REPORTS: 9-22-2022

Illegal drugs and a gun were found inside a car that was parked at a local park last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the King Street Community Park in Walterboro last week to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the park. When the deputy arrived, he found a vehicle that had been “recently shot up” during “multiple drive-by shootings,” according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. That report also states that the deputy repeatedly asked the driver to stick his hands out of the window, and if there were weapons in the car, to which the driver replied, “No,” the report states. However, the driver refused to get out of the car. Meanwhile, the deputy’s K9 partner did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a 4.0-caliber handgun. The deputy also found 8 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of a narcotic, believed to be fentanyl pills, the report states. The 34-year-old male driver is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule V Narcotics. The suspect is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.
NCPD: Father dead after son apparently shot him in self defense

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating what they described as an apparent self-defense shooting involving a father and son. According to NCPD, officers were on the scene of an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood at around 5:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots...
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
Teen brings gun onto CCHS grounds

A 17-year old is potentially facing charges after an incident at the Colleton County High School football game led to the involvement of law enforcement officials on September 16, 2022. The Colleton County School District has issued a blanket statement concerning the incident that reads as follows:. “In order to...
Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
Dorchester Paws looking for owner of malnourished dog

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A malnourished dog was brought into a local animal shelter after being discovered by a good Samaritan. Dorchester Paws is looking for any information about the owner of a dog who came into the shelter extremely malnourished, dehydrated, and with missing and broken teeth. “To make matters worse, for her, she […]
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen

Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
