Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Publisher Correction: A RORÎ³t cell instructs gut microbiota-specific T cell differentiation
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05089-y Published online 7 September 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, the Author contributions section was truncated. It has been amended to read "R.K., T.A.N., K.R.M. and D.R.L. designed the study and analysed the data. R.K. and T.A.N. performed mouse genetic experiments with assistance from A.G. M.P., M.X. and J.T. performed early experiments to launch the study. K.R.M. and R.K. performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. R.K., S.H. and M.S. performed CITE-seq studies. A.T.S. and C.A.L. performed scRNA-seq. R.K., L.K., Y.H. and J.M.G. did bioinformatics analyses. J.W., M.S.A. and J.M.G. provided biological samples, genomics data and experimental support. H.P., T.M.L., I.A., J.M.B. and P.M.A. contributed mouse strains. H.P. contributed phenotypic analysis. R.K. and D.R.L. wrote the manuscript, with input from the other authors. D.R.L. supervised the research" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Longitudinal associations between physical activity and other health behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic: a fixed effects analysis
Government enforced restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had profound impacts on the daily behaviours of many individuals, including physical activity (PA). Given the associations between PA and other health behaviours, changes in PA during the pandemic may have been detrimental for other health behaviours. This study aimed to evaluate whether changes in PA during and after the first national lockdown in the United Kingdom (UK) were associated with concurrent changes in alcohol consumption, sleep, nutrition quality, diet quantity and sedentary time. Data were derived from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, in which 52,784 adults were followed weekly across 22Â weeks of the pandemic from 23rd March to 23rd August 2020. Fixed effects regression models showed that greater PA was positively associated with improved sleep and nutrition quality. However, increases in PA also showed modest associations with increased alcohol consumption and sedentary time. Encouraging people to engage in PA may lead to wider changes in other health behaviours in times of adversity. These associations could be a result of increases in available leisure time for many people during COVID-19 restrictions and are of ongoing importance given the emerging long-term changes to lifestyle and working patterns.
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
First trials test targeting of Î±-synuclein for Parkinson disease
In the first two phase II trials of therapies that target Î±-synuclein to treat Parkinson disease, the primary endpoints were not met. However, the limitations of these studies need to be addressed in future trials and alternative approaches to targeting Î±-synuclein should be pursued before Î±-synuclein is discounted as a target.
Evaluation and validation of a prediction model for extubation success in very preterm infants
To perform an external validation of a publicly available model predicting extubation success in very preterm infants. Retrospective study of infants born <1250"‰g at a single center. Model performance evaluated using the area under the receiver operating characteristicÂ curve (AUROC) and comparing observed and expected probabilities of extubation success, defined as survival â‰¥5 d without an endotracheal tube.
Infectious complications after second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant in adult patients with hematological malignancies
We conducted a retrospective review of the infectious complications and outcomes over a 2-year follow-up period of adult patients who received a second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (2nd allo-HCT) during a five-year period at two cancer centers in Michigan. Sixty patients, of whom 44 (73%) had acute leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome, were studied. The majority (n"‰="‰37,62%) received a 2nd allo-HCT because of relapsed leukemia. Infection episodes after the 2nd allo-HCT totaled 112. Bacteria were identified in 76 episodes, the majority of which occurred pre-engraftment. The most common infecting organisms were Enterococcus species and Clostridioides difficile. Viral infections, predominantly cytomegalovirus, accounted for 59 infection episodes and occurred mostly in pre-engraftment and early post-engraftment periods. There were 16 proven/probable fungal infections, of which 9 were invasive aspergillosis or candidiasis. Mortality was 45% (n"‰="‰27) at one year and 65% (n"‰="‰39) at 2 years after transplant, and 16 deaths (41%) were due to infection. Of those 16 infection deaths, 8 were bacterial, 4 fungal, 2 both bacterial and fungal, and 2 viral. Failure to engraft neutrophils or platelets was significantly associated with decreased survival, p"‰<"‰0.0001 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively. Infections are common after a 2nd allo-HCT and are associated with a high mortality rate.
Do additional high-fluoride interventions among low caries prevalence orthodontic cases using fixed appliances reduce caries incidence?
Design Three-arm randomised controlled trial (RCT). Three groups were contrasted: group one used only a 1,450 ppm fluoride toothpaste as an adjunctive caries prevention method. Group two used only 5,000 ppm fluoride toothpaste as an adjunctive caries prevention method. Group three was similar to group one but with the addition of a fluoride mouth rinse (0.2% sodium fluoride). The Decayed Initial Filled Surfaces (DIFS) index based on progress radiographs was used as the primary outcome variable.
Dental floss as an adjuvant of the toothbrush helps gingival health
Design and aim This randomised controlled clinical trial assessed the efficacy of using dental floss in addition to toothbrushing in reducing gingival and plaque indices. Intervention The participants received oral hygiene instruction and supervised personal and professional plaque removal every week for two months. The research team instructed the participants to perform toothbrushing twice daily - groups 'toothbrushing and flossing' (TB + DF) and 'toothbrushing alone' - and use dental floss once daily - group TB + DF. Gingival index (GI) and plaque idex (PI) were evaluated at baseline and after one and two months.
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Normalizing cancer RNA-seq data for library size, tumor purity and batch effects
Accurate identification and effective removal of unwanted variation is essential to derive meaningful biological results from large and complex RNA-seq studies. Technical replicates together with negative and positive control genes are key tools for carrying out this task. We show how to proceed when technical replicates are unavailable.
A distinct symptom pattern emerges for COVID-19 long-haul: a nationwide study
Long-haul COVID-19, also called post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), is a new illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and characterized by the persistence of symptoms. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to identify a distinct and significant temporal pattern of PASC symptoms (symptom type and onset) among a nationwide sample of PASC survivors (n"‰="‰5652). The sample was randomly sorted into two independent samples for exploratory (EFA) and confirmatory factor analyses (CFA). Five factors emerged from the EFA: (1) cold and flu-like symptoms, (2) change in smell and/or taste, (3) dyspnea and chest pain, (4) cognitive and visual problems, and (5) cardiac symptoms. The CFA had excellent model fit (x2"‰="‰513.721, df"‰="‰207, p"‰<"‰0.01, TLI"‰="‰0.952, CFI"‰="‰0.964, RMSEA"‰="‰0.024). These findings demonstrate a novel symptom pattern for PASC. These findings can enableÂ nurses in theÂ identification of at-risk patientsÂ and facilitate early, systematic symptom management strategies for PASC.
Activation of stably silenced genes by recruitment of a synthetic de-methylating module
Stably silenced genes that display a high level of CpG dinucleotide methylation are refractory to the current generation of dCas9-based activation systems. To counter this, we create an improved activation system by coupling the catalytic domain of DNA demethylating enzyme TET1 with transcriptional activators (TETact). We show that TETact demethylation-coupled activation is able to induce transcription of suppressed genes, both individually and simultaneously in cells, and has utility across a number of cell types. Furthermore, we show that TETact can effectively reactivate embryonic haemoglobin genes in non-erythroid cells. We anticipate that TETact will expand the existing CRISPR toolbox and be valuable for functional studies, genetic screens and potential therapeutics.
Activity of menin inhibitor ziftomenib (KO-539) as monotherapy or in combinations against AML cells with MLL1 rearrangement or mutant NPM1
In MLL1-rearranged AML (MLL1-r), the MLL1 fusion protein (MLL-FP) causes dysregulated expression of HOXA9, MEIS1, PBX3, MEF2C and CDK6 [1, 2]. HOXA9 and its co-factor MEIS1 are leukemogenic in myeloid stem progenitor cells [3,4,5]. Additionally, in AML with mtNPM1 (NPM1c), MLL1 is the main oncogenic regulator of HOXA9, MEIS1 and FLT3, promoting self-renewal of myeloid progenitor cells [2, 6, 7]. Orally bioavailable, investigational or clinical drug candidate Menin inhibitors (MIs) disrupt binding of Menin to its binding pocket in MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP, which reduces MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP binding to their targets, inhibits HOXA9/MEIS1 activity, represses PBX3, MEF2C, FLT3 and CDK6, as well as induces differentiation and loss of survival of AML with MLL1-r or with mutant (mt)-NPM1 [2, 8,9,10]. In early clinical trials, monotherapy with MI is well tolerated and has achieved objective remissions in patients with previously treated relapsed/refractory AML harboring MLL1-r or NPM1c [2, 11]. However, most patients either fail to respond or eventually relapse [11]. Therefore, there is a need to investigate the activity of additional MIs and MI-based combinations that may exhibit superior activity and prevent or abrogate MI-resistance in AML cells with MLL1-r or mtNPM1.
Orbital-selective Mott and Peierls transition in HVO
Materials displaying metal-insulator transitions (MITs) as a function of external parameters such as temperature, pressure, or composition are most intriguing from the fundamental point of view and also hold high promise for applications. Vanadium dioxide (VO2) is one of the most prominent examples of MIT having prospective applications ranging from intelligent coatings, infrared sensing, or imaging, to Mott memory and neuromorphic devices. The key aspects conditioning possible applications are the controllability and reversibility of the transition. Here we present an intriguing MIT in hydrogenated vanadium dioxide, HxVO2. The transition relies on an increase of the electron occupancy through hydrogenation on the transition metal vanadium, driving the system insulating by a hybrid of two distinct MIT mechanisms. The insulating phase observed in HVO2 with a nominal d2 electronic configuration contrasts with other rutile d2 systems, most of which are metallic. Using spectroscopic tools and state-of-the-art many-body electronic structure calculations, our investigation reveals a correlation-enhanced Peierls and a Mott transition taking place in an orbital-selective manner cooperate to stabilize an insulating phase. The identification of the hybrid mechanism for MIT controlled by hydrogenation opens the way to radically design strategies for future correlated oxide devices by controlling phase reversibly while maintaining high crystallinity.
Variation of volatile organic compound levels within ambient room air and its impact upon the standardisation of breath sampling
The interest around analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within breath has increased in the last two decades. Uncertainty remains around standardisation of sampling and whether VOCs within room air can influence breath VOC profiles. To assess the abundance of VOCs within room air in common breath sampling locations within a hospital setting and whether this influences the composition of breath. A secondary objective is to investigate diurnal variation in room air VOCs. Room air was collected using a sampling pump and thermal desorption (TD) tubes in the morning and afternoon from five locations. Breath samples were collected in the morning only. TD tubes were analysed using gas chromatography coupled with time-of-flight mass spectrometry (GC-TOF-MS). A total of 113 VOCs were identified from the collected samples. Multivariate analysis demonstrated clear separation between breath and room air. Room air composition changed throughout the day and different locations were characterized by specific VOCs, which were not influencing breath profiles. Breath did not demonstrate separation based on location, suggesting that sampling can be performed across different locations without affecting results.
Estimation of fine particulate matter in an arid area from visibility based on machine learning
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The absence of air pollution monitoring networks makes it difficult to assess historical fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposures for countries in the areas, such as Kuwait, which are severe impacted by desert dust and anthropogenic pollution. Objective. We constructed an...
Femtosecond tunable solitons up to 4.8 Â Âµm using soliton self-frequency shift in an InF fiber
A tunable ultrashort soliton pulse source reaching up to 4.8Â Âµm is demonstrated based on a 2.8Â Âµm femtosecond fiber laser coupled to a zirconium fluoride fiber amplifier followed by a small core indium fluoride fiber. This demonstration is extending by 300Â nm the long wavelength limit previously reported with soliton self-frequency shift (SSFS) sources based on fluoride fibers. Our experimental and numerical investigation highlighted the spectral dynamics associated with the generation of highly redshifted pulses in the mid-infrared using SSFS enhanced by soliton fission. This study is intended at providing a better understanding of the potential and limitations of SSFS based tunable femtosecond fiber sources in the 3"“5 Â Âµm spectral range.
Inactivated rabies-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine provides long-term immune response unaffected by vector immunity
The objective of this study is to further analyze recombinant rabies virus-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, CORAVAX, as an effective COVID-19 vaccine strategy. CORAVAX has proven immunogenic and protective against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models. Here, we have screened adjuvants for the highest quality antibody titers, negated the concern of pre-existing rabies-vector immunity, and established its potential as a long-term COVID-19 vaccine. We have tested toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonists, inflammasome activators, and alum adjuvants in CORAVAX and found TLR4-activating MPLA-AddaVax to have the greatest potential. We followed the humoral immune response to CORAVAX in mice with pre-existing rabies virus immunity and saw no significant differences compared to naive mice. We then followed the immune response to CORAVAX over several months and 1-year post-immunization. Mice maintained high antigen-specific serum antibody titers as well as long-lived antibody-secreting cells in the spleen and bone marrow. We believe this rabies-vector strategy combats the problem of waning immunity of other COVID-19 vaccines. These results together support CORAVAX's potential during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
