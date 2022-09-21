Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
A novel 2B4 receptor leads to worse pregnancy outcomes by facilitating TNF-α and IFN-γ production in dNK cells during Toxoplasma gondii infection
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 337 (2022) Cite this article. Infections are a major threat to human reproductive health because they can induce pregnancy failure, including recurrent abortion, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection can result in adverse pregnancy outcomes by affecting certain immune molecules and cytokines. However, the detailed mechanisms behind T. gondii-induced pregnancy failure are poorly understood.
Nature.com
Acute stress induces severe neural inflammation and overactivation of glucocorticoid signaling in interleukin-18-deficient mice
Interleukin-18 (IL18) is an inflammatory cytokine that is related to psychiatric disorders such as depression and cognitive impairment. We previously found that IL18 deficiency may cause hippocampal impairment, resulting in depression-like behavioral changes. However, the potential role of IL18 in stressful conditions remains uncertain. In the present study, we examined the effect of IL18 on neural inflammation and stress tolerance during acute stress. Littermate Il18+/+ and Il18âˆ’/âˆ’ mice were exposed to a single restraint stress for 6"‰h, and all assessments were performed 18"‰h after the mice were released from the restraint. In Il18âˆ’/âˆ’ mice exposed to acute stress, the immobility times in both the forced swim test and tail suspension test were decreased, although no difference was observed in Il18+/+ mice. Il1Î², Il6, and TnfÎ± expression levels in the hippocampus of stressed Il18âˆ’/âˆ’ mice were significantly higher than those in the other groups. Moreover, the numbers of astrocytes and microglia, including those in the active form, were also increased compared with those in other groups. Regarding the molecular mechanism, the HSF5 and TTR genes were specifically expressed in stressed Il18âˆ’/âˆ’ mice. As a potential treatment, intracerebral administration of IL18 to Il18âˆ’/âˆ’ mice resulted in partial recovery of changes in behavioral assessments. Our results revealed that IL18-deficient mice were more sensitive and had a longer response to acute stress than that in normal mice. In addition, neural inflammation and augmentation of glucocorticoid signals caused by stress were more intense and remained longer in Il18âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, resulting in behavioral changes. In conclusion, IL18 might be an indispensable factor that modulates the stress response and maintains balance between neural inflammation and glucocorticoid signaling.
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Nature.com
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Mannan-binding lectin serine protease-2 (MASP-2) in human kidney and its relevance for proteolytic activation of the epithelial sodium channel
Proteolytic activation of the renal epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) is increased by aldosterone. The aldosterone-sensitive protease remains unidentified. In humans, elevated circulating aldosterone is associated with increased urinary extracellular vesicle (uEVs) excretion of mannan-binding lectin associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2). We hypothesized that MASP-2 is a physiologically relevant ENaC-activating protease. It was confirmed that MASP2 mRNA is abundantly present in liver but not in human and mouse kidneys. Aldosterone-stimulation of murine cortical colleting duct (mCCD) cellsÂ did not induce MASP-2 mRNA. In human kidney collecting duct, MASP-2 protein was detected in AQP2-negative/ATP6VB1-positive intercalated cells suggestive of MASP2 protein uptake. Plasma concentration of full-length MASP-2 and the short splice variant MAp19 were not changed in a cross-over intervention study in healthy humans with low (70Â mmol/day) versus high (250Â mmol/day) Na+ intake despite changes in aldosterone. The ratio of MAp19/MASP-2 in plasma was significantly increased with a high Na+ diet and the ratio correlated with changes in aldosterone and fractional Na+ excretion. MASP-2 was not detected in crude urine or in uEVs. MASP2 activated an amiloride-sensitive current when co-expressed with ENaC in Xenopus oocytes, but not when added to the bath solution. In monolayers of collecting duct M1 cells, MASP2 expression did not increase amiloride-sensitive current and in HEK293 cells, MASP-2 did not affect Î³ENaC cleavage. MASP-2 is neither expressed nor co-localized and co-regulated with ENaC in the human kidney or in urine after low Na+ intake. MASP-2 does not mediate physiological ENaC cleavage in low salt/high aldosterone settings.
Nature.com
Integrated graph measures reveal survival likelihood for buildings in wildfire events
Wildfire events have resulted in unprecedented social and economic losses worldwide in the last few years. Most studies on reducing wildfire risk to communities focused on modeling wildfire behavior in the wildland to aid in developing fuel reduction and fire suppression strategies. However, minimizing losses in communities and managing risk requires a holistic approach to understanding wildfire behavior that fully integrates the wildland's characteristics and the built environment's features. This complete integration is particularly critical for intermixed communities where the wildland and the built environment coalesce. Community-level wildfire behavior that captures the interaction between the wildland and the built environment, which is necessary for predicting structural damage, has not received sufficient attention. Predicting damage to the built environment is essential in understanding and developing fire mitigation strategies to make communities more resilient to wildfire events. In this study, we use integrated concepts from graph theory to establish a relative vulnerability metric capable of quantifying the survival likelihood of individual buildings within a wildfire-affected region. We test the framework by emulating the damage observed in the historic 2018 Camp Fire and the 2020 Glass Fire. We propose two formulations based on graph centralities to evaluate the vulnerability of buildings relative to each other. We then utilize the relative vulnerability values to determine the damage state of individual buildings. Based on a one-to-one comparison of the calculated and observed damages, the maximum predicted building survival accuracy for the two formulations ranged from \(58 - 64 \%\) for the historical wildfires tested. From the results, we observe that the modified random walk formulation can better identify nodes that lie at the extremes on the vulnerability scale. In contrast, the modified degree formulation provides better predictions for nodes with mid-range vulnerability values.
Nature.com
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Exploring the sequential accumulation of metabolic syndrome components in adults
The metabolic syndrome (MetS) is diagnosed upon the manifestation of"‰â‰¥"‰3 out of 5 specific components, regardless of their combination. The sequence through which these components accumulate may serve to identify underlying pathophysiological mechanisms and improve MetS treatment. We aimed to explore whether there is a more frequent sequence of accumulation of components in adults. The cross-sectional data of the National Health Survey of Chile 2016"“2017 was analyzed. Subjects aged 18 to"‰<"‰65Â years, with body mass index"‰â‰¥"‰18.5Â kg/m2, having all MetS components measured, and not under drug treatment were included (n"‰="‰1944, 60% women). MetS components were operationalized based on harmonized criteria: elevated waist circumference (â‰¥"‰91Â cm for men,"‰â‰¥"‰83Â cm for women), reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C;"‰<"‰40Â mg/dL for men,"‰<"‰50Â mg/dL for women), elevated triglycerides (â‰¥"‰150Â mg/dL), elevated blood pressure (â‰¥"‰130Â mmHg for systolic, or"‰â‰¥"‰85Â mmHg for diastolic), and elevated glycemia (â‰¥"‰100Â mg/dL). Subjects were grouped according to the number of components. Then, the prevalence of the observed combinations was determined. In subjects with one component, the most prevalent was waist circumference (56.7%). In subjects with two, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference and HDL-C (50.8%), while in subjects with three components was waist circumference, HDL-C, and triglycerides (54.0%). Finally, in subjects with four, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference, HDL-C, triglycerides, and blood pressure (40.8%). This pattern suggests that the most frequent accumulation sequence starts with abdominal obesity, followed by dyslipidemia, elevated blood pressure, and ultimately, dysglycemia. The factors that determine the sequence remain to be determined.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
Nature.com
Investigation of bioactivity of unsaturated oligo"‘galacturonic acids produced from apple waste by Alcaligenes faecalis AGS3 and Paenibacillus polymyxa S4 Pectinases
Pectin is one of the main structural components in fruits and an indigestible fiber made of d-galacturonic acid units with Î± (1-4) linkage. This study investigates the microbial degradation of pectin in apple waste and the production of bioactive compounds. Firstly, pectin-degrading bacteria were isolated and identified, then pectinolytic activity was assessed by DNS. The products were evaluated by TLC and LC"“MS"“ESI. The antioxidative effects were investigated using DPPH and anti-cancer effects and cytotoxicity were analyzed by MTT and flow cytometry. In this study two new bacterial isolates, Alcaligenes faecalis AGS3 and Paenibacillus polymyxa S4 with the pectinolytic enzyme were introduced. Structure analysis showed that the products of enzymatic degradation include unsaturated mono, di, tri, and penta galacturonic acids with 74% and 69% RSA at 40Â mg/mL for A. faecalis and P. polymyxa S4, respectively. The results of anti-tumor properties on MCF-7 cells by MTT assay, for products of AGS3 and S4 at 40Â mg/mL after 48Â h, showed 7% and 9% survival, respectively. In the flow cytometric assessment, the compounds of AGS3 at 40Â mg/mL were 100% lethal in 48Â h and regarding S4 isolate caused 98% death. Cytotoxicity evaluation on L-929 cells showed no significant toxicity on living cells.
Nature.com
Is computer-guided implant placement with a flapless approach more accurate than with a flapped surgical approach?
Study design Retrospective cohort study. Cohort selection and data analysis In total, 89 implants were placed in 34 patients (19 men and 15 women; average 62.1 years of age) using computer-guided implant surgery with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). All patients included in this study were adults and the computed-guided implant surgery was planned according to a digital guide protocol based on CBCT. Group 1 patients received the implants with the guide and flapped surgical approach, Group 2 with the guide and flapless approach. Group 3 was the drop-out group which included other patients in who the implant could not be placed according to the guide. CBCT data from before and after the surgeries were superimposed to evaluate the accuracy of implant positioning among all the groups. The differences in distance of the entry point (deviation distance) and in the degree of the insertion angle (deviation angle) were measured on the superimposed CBCT. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software and an independent sample t-test was done to analyse the difference of measurements among the groups.
Nature.com
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
SA premier says buying nuclear submarines directly from US would degrade Australian shipbuilding
The South Australian premier, Peter Malinauskas, has criticised a proposal for Australia to buy nuclear submarines directly from the US, saying it would “not be acceptable” for his state to miss out on promised submarine manufacturing jobs. A report in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday suggested the...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Optimal selective floor cleaning using deep learning algorithms and reconfigurable robot hTetro
Floor cleaning robots are widely used in public places like food courts, hospitals, and malls to perform frequent cleaning tasks. However, frequent cleaning tasks adversely impact the robot's performance and utilize more cleaning accessories (such as brush, scrubber, and mopping pad). This work proposes a novel selective area cleaning/spot cleaning framework for indoor floor cleaning robots using RGB-D vision sensor-based Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network, deep learning algorithms, and an optimal complete waypoints path planning method. In this scheme, the robot will clean only dirty areas instead of the whole region. The selective area cleaning/spot cleaning region is identified based on the combination of two strategies: tracing the human traffic patterns and detecting stains and trash on the floor. Here, a deep Simple Online and Real-time Tracking (SORT) human tracking algorithm was used to trace the high human traffic region and Single Shot Detector (SSD) MobileNet object detection framework for detecting the dirty region. Further, optimal shortest waypoint coverage path planning using evolutionary-based optimization was incorporated to traverse the robot efficiently to the designated selective area cleaning/spot cleaning regions. The experimental results show that the SSD MobileNet algorithm scored 90% accuracy for stain and trash detection on the floor. Further, compared to conventional methods, the evolutionary-based optimization path planning scheme reduces 15% percent of navigation time and 10% percent of energy consumption.
Nature.com
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
A unified Gaussian copula methodology for spatial regression analysis
Spatially referenced data arise in many fields, including imaging, ecology, public health, and marketing. Although principled smoothing or interpolation is paramount for many practitioners, regression, too, can be an important (or even the only or most important) goal of a spatial analysis. When doing spatial regression it is crucial to accommodate spatial variation in the response variable that cannot be explained by the spatially patterned explanatory variables included in the model. Failure to model both sources of spatial dependence-regression and extra-regression, if you will-can lead to erroneous inference for the regression coefficients. In this article I highlight an under-appreciated spatial regression model, namely, the spatial Gaussian copula regression model (SGCRM), and describe said model's advantages. Then I develop an intuitive, unified, and computationally efficient approach to inference for the SGCRM. I demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed methodology by way of an extensive simulation study along with analyses of a well-known dataset from disease mapping.
Nature.com
Perinatal exposure to UDCA prevents neonatal cholestasis in Cyp2c70 mice with human-like bile acids
Cyp2c70-/- mice with a human-like bile acid (BA) composition display features of neonatal cholestasis. We assessed whether perinatal ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) exposure prevents neonatal cholestasis in Cyp2c70-/- mice and reduces cholangiopathy development later in life. Methods. Cyp2c70+/- males were crossed with Cyp2c70+/- females fed either a regular chow diet or...
Comments / 0