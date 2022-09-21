Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Simultaneous prediction of risk for multiple common diseases using metabolomics
Early identification of at-risk people is critical in disease prevention, but current screening approaches are resource intensive and are often restricted to one disease at a time. We show how nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy"“derived metabolomics profiles can be used to predict multi-disease risk for the onset of 24 common conditions.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Nature.com
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: A RORÎ³t cell instructs gut microbiota-specific T cell differentiation
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05089-y Published online 7 September 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, the Author contributions section was truncated. It has been amended to read "R.K., T.A.N., K.R.M. and D.R.L. designed the study and analysed the data. R.K. and T.A.N. performed mouse genetic experiments with assistance from A.G. M.P., M.X. and J.T. performed early experiments to launch the study. K.R.M. and R.K. performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. R.K., S.H. and M.S. performed CITE-seq studies. A.T.S. and C.A.L. performed scRNA-seq. R.K., L.K., Y.H. and J.M.G. did bioinformatics analyses. J.W., M.S.A. and J.M.G. provided biological samples, genomics data and experimental support. H.P., T.M.L., I.A., J.M.B. and P.M.A. contributed mouse strains. H.P. contributed phenotypic analysis. R.K. and D.R.L. wrote the manuscript, with input from the other authors. D.R.L. supervised the research" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
First trials test targeting of Î±-synuclein for Parkinson disease
In the first two phase II trials of therapies that target Î±-synuclein to treat Parkinson disease, the primary endpoints were not met. However, the limitations of these studies need to be addressed in future trials and alternative approaches to targeting Î±-synuclein should be pursued before Î±-synuclein is discounted as a target.
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Nature.com
Is the response rate of oral appliance therapy for subjects with and without position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea different?
Objective To compare the effect of oral appliance (OA) treatment on non-position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (non-POSA) and position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (POSA). Methods The investigational sample was 205 patients with obstructive sleep apnoea at baseline and they were classified as non-POSA and POSA. Polygraphic registration was employed to compare the...
Nature.com
How a missing gene leads to super-sensitivity to sound
An absent copy of one gene results in brain-cell changes that greatly improve a mouse’s ability to distinguish between tones of different frequency. Studies in mice suggest why some people with a rare genetic condition called Williams-Beuren syndrome have heightened musical and verbal abilities1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Nature.com
Infectious complications after second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant in adult patients with hematological malignancies
We conducted a retrospective review of the infectious complications and outcomes over a 2-year follow-up period of adult patients who received a second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (2nd allo-HCT) during a five-year period at two cancer centers in Michigan. Sixty patients, of whom 44 (73%) had acute leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome, were studied. The majority (n"‰="‰37,62%) received a 2nd allo-HCT because of relapsed leukemia. Infection episodes after the 2nd allo-HCT totaled 112. Bacteria were identified in 76 episodes, the majority of which occurred pre-engraftment. The most common infecting organisms were Enterococcus species and Clostridioides difficile. Viral infections, predominantly cytomegalovirus, accounted for 59 infection episodes and occurred mostly in pre-engraftment and early post-engraftment periods. There were 16 proven/probable fungal infections, of which 9 were invasive aspergillosis or candidiasis. Mortality was 45% (n"‰="‰27) at one year and 65% (n"‰="‰39) at 2 years after transplant, and 16 deaths (41%) were due to infection. Of those 16 infection deaths, 8 were bacterial, 4 fungal, 2 both bacterial and fungal, and 2 viral. Failure to engraft neutrophils or platelets was significantly associated with decreased survival, p"‰<"‰0.0001 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively. Infections are common after a 2nd allo-HCT and are associated with a high mortality rate.
Nature.com
Is computer-guided implant placement with a flapless approach more accurate than with a flapped surgical approach?
Study design Retrospective cohort study. Cohort selection and data analysis In total, 89 implants were placed in 34 patients (19 men and 15 women; average 62.1 years of age) using computer-guided implant surgery with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). All patients included in this study were adults and the computed-guided implant surgery was planned according to a digital guide protocol based on CBCT. Group 1 patients received the implants with the guide and flapped surgical approach, Group 2 with the guide and flapless approach. Group 3 was the drop-out group which included other patients in who the implant could not be placed according to the guide. CBCT data from before and after the surgeries were superimposed to evaluate the accuracy of implant positioning among all the groups. The differences in distance of the entry point (deviation distance) and in the degree of the insertion angle (deviation angle) were measured on the superimposed CBCT. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software and an independent sample t-test was done to analyse the difference of measurements among the groups.
Nature.com
Normalizing cancer RNA-seq data for library size, tumor purity and batch effects
Accurate identification and effective removal of unwanted variation is essential to derive meaningful biological results from large and complex RNA-seq studies. Technical replicates together with negative and positive control genes are key tools for carrying out this task. We show how to proceed when technical replicates are unavailable.
Nature.com
Geographic tongue - risk factors
Zhang C, Pan D, Li Y, Hu Y, Li T, Zhou Y. The risk factors associated with geographic tongue in a southwestern Chinese population. Oral Surg Oral Med Oral Pathol Oral Radiol 2022; 134: 342-346. In the Chinese population, geographic tongue was more prevalent in patients with <30 years of...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Longitudinal associations between physical activity and other health behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic: a fixed effects analysis
Government enforced restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had profound impacts on the daily behaviours of many individuals, including physical activity (PA). Given the associations between PA and other health behaviours, changes in PA during the pandemic may have been detrimental for other health behaviours. This study aimed to evaluate whether changes in PA during and after the first national lockdown in the United Kingdom (UK) were associated with concurrent changes in alcohol consumption, sleep, nutrition quality, diet quantity and sedentary time. Data were derived from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, in which 52,784 adults were followed weekly across 22Â weeks of the pandemic from 23rd March to 23rd August 2020. Fixed effects regression models showed that greater PA was positively associated with improved sleep and nutrition quality. However, increases in PA also showed modest associations with increased alcohol consumption and sedentary time. Encouraging people to engage in PA may lead to wider changes in other health behaviours in times of adversity. These associations could be a result of increases in available leisure time for many people during COVID-19 restrictions and are of ongoing importance given the emerging long-term changes to lifestyle and working patterns.
Nature.com
Do additional high-fluoride interventions among low caries prevalence orthodontic cases using fixed appliances reduce caries incidence?
Design Three-arm randomised controlled trial (RCT). Three groups were contrasted: group one used only a 1,450 ppm fluoride toothpaste as an adjunctive caries prevention method. Group two used only 5,000 ppm fluoride toothpaste as an adjunctive caries prevention method. Group three was similar to group one but with the addition of a fluoride mouth rinse (0.2% sodium fluoride). The Decayed Initial Filled Surfaces (DIFS) index based on progress radiographs was used as the primary outcome variable.
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Genomic basis of geographical adaptation to soil nitrogen in rice
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-03091-w Published online 6 January 2021. In the version of this article initially published online, the P values reported in Supplementary Table 2 were from an earlier analysis and are now updated. In the last sentence of the "Rice cultivation conditions" section in Methods now reading "Each seedling was grown "¦ urea was used as the nitrogen source with net nitrogen 0.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for low nitrogen and 1.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for moderate nitrogen", the units "kg 100 mâˆ’2" replace the original "kg mâˆ’2". The changes have been made in the online version of the article.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
