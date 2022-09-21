Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Arrested For Burglary While Using a Stolen Car
Sedalia Police were on patrol when they observed a dark-colored vehicle backed up to a building at 2501 West Main at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Police made contact with the occupant, who was in a blue Toyota Prius with no license plates. A computer check with Joint Communications revealed that...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near West 10th Street. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered onto Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive. The pickup drove into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson Night Train that was travelling southbound on Thompson Boulevard. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Treigh Wilborn. Wilborn sustained serious injuries from the impact and was transported from the scene by ambulance. The pickup had damage to the left rear side. The motorcycle had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Amie Calder is wanted for felonies for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. She is also wanted for failure to appear: forgery, making a false report, possession of a forging instrument, and driving while revoked. Calder is five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. The Sedalia Police Department also reports that Calder uses the alias Tonia Daniels.
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property causing concern
Cass County investigators say the man who lives on the property with those dogs isn't breaking any laws. One animal advocate said if that's the case, the laws need to change.
kttn.com
Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash
One man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, following a single car crash in Cooper County Wednesday night. The post Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)
Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in head on collision
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
KCTV 5
Yet another Oak Grove mother speaks about her son’s fentanyl overdose
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re continuing a conversation surrounding several recent fentanyl overdoses in Oak Grove. Today, KCTV5 talked to another family that almost lost their child to an overdose last week. It was all captured on their Ring doorbell. A notification popped up on Crystal Cramer’s phone...
krcgtv.com
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site
A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene. The post One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
World War II era grenade found in Harrisonville safely removed
A World War II-era grenade was found in Harrisonville, Missouri, Thursday morning. An explosives team from Fort Riley was safely able to remove it.
kcur.org
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
