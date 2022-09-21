This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near West 10th Street. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered onto Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive. The pickup drove into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson Night Train that was travelling southbound on Thompson Boulevard. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Treigh Wilborn. Wilborn sustained serious injuries from the impact and was transported from the scene by ambulance. The pickup had damage to the left rear side. The motorcycle had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO