ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested For Burglary While Using a Stolen Car

Sedalia Police were on patrol when they observed a dark-colored vehicle backed up to a building at 2501 West Main at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Police made contact with the occupant, who was in a blue Toyota Prius with no license plates. A computer check with Joint Communications revealed that...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 23, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near West 10th Street. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered onto Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive. The pickup drove into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson Night Train that was travelling southbound on Thompson Boulevard. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Treigh Wilborn. Wilborn sustained serious injuries from the impact and was transported from the scene by ambulance. The pickup had damage to the left rear side. The motorcycle had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Amie Calder is wanted for felonies for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. She is also wanted for failure to appear: forgery, making a false report, possession of a forging instrument, and driving while revoked. Calder is five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. The Sedalia Police Department also reports that Calder uses the alias Tonia Daniels.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)

Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
CLINTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Functioning Autism#The Pettis County Fire
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMZU

Serious injuries sustained in head on collision

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
CENTERVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Yet another Oak Grove mother speaks about her son’s fentanyl overdose

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re continuing a conversation surrounding several recent fentanyl overdoses in Oak Grove. Today, KCTV5 talked to another family that almost lost their child to an overdose last week. It was all captured on their Ring doorbell. A notification popped up on Crystal Cramer’s phone...
OAK GROVE, MO
krcgtv.com

Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kcur.org

Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal

The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy