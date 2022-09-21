ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Renovated Investment Property Sells for $1.2 Mil, While a Warehouse Distribution Center Supports Nearshoring Manufacturing

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- The multi-family and industrial team produced the top sale and lease transactions last week at C&W | PICOR. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Joey Martinez recently sold an apartment property near the University of Arizona. Across the border, Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist, represented the tenant during the lease of a warehouse distribution center in Mexico.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together

The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
PICTURE ROCKS, AZ
azpm.org

Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt

Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
thisistucson.com

This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop

It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Business Industry#Linus Business#Industrial Property Sells#Owner#Llc#Admc Properties
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Tucson’s Michelle Scalpone finds her home backstage

Tucson native Michelle Scalpone worked in New York and for Disney, but she’s coming full circle as the juggernaut’s Broadway show, “The Lion King,” rolled into town. “The Lion King” grew up in Tucson, she has worked in New York and for Disney, but is back in Arizona this upcoming July for the national tour of Disney’s Broadway show, “The Lion King.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of fall comes the Halloween season. Yes, it’s that time of year where places like Slaughterhouse are thinking of new ways to scare their guests. Slaughterhouse owner Bobby Sutton said that’s what they do best. “We scare people. We’re...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
southernarizonaguide.com

Sky Islands & Mountain Peaks in Southern Arizona

What’s in a name? Ever wondered where the names of the familiar mountain peaks around Tucson and Southern Arizona come from? These peaks are all part of the “Sky Islands”, called this because of its basin and range geology, rising high above the basins like, well, you guessed it, sky islands. These mountain ranges are, for the most part, Coronado National Forest. They are popular hiking destinations, some of them quite difficult and others just a jaunt.
TUCSON, AZ
tmpresale.com

Foreigner in Tucson, AZ Apr 3rd, 2023 – presale passcode

Glad to tell everyone that presale password for another Foreigner presale is available below to WiseGuys users. When the Foreigner presale starts, you will have the opportunity to get tickets before their public sale. You won’t want to miss Foreigner’s concert in Tucson, AZ do you? We think tickets may...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy