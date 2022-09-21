Read full article on original website
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
Renovated Investment Property Sells for $1.2 Mil, While a Warehouse Distribution Center Supports Nearshoring Manufacturing
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- The multi-family and industrial team produced the top sale and lease transactions last week at C&W | PICOR. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Joey Martinez recently sold an apartment property near the University of Arizona. Across the border, Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist, represented the tenant during the lease of a warehouse distribution center in Mexico.
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together
The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
azpm.org
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Tucson to allow applying for permits online at new website
The City of Tucson is planning to launch a new program to allow online applications for permits from any city department.
Tucson Airport parking rates to go up Nov. 1
For the first time in five years, the price of parking at Tucson International Airport will increase.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
RELATED PEOPLE
thisistucson.com
This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop
It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson’s Michelle Scalpone finds her home backstage
Tucson native Michelle Scalpone worked in New York and for Disney, but she’s coming full circle as the juggernaut’s Broadway show, “The Lion King,” rolled into town. “The Lion King” grew up in Tucson, she has worked in New York and for Disney, but is back in Arizona this upcoming July for the national tour of Disney’s Broadway show, “The Lion King.”
KOLD-TV
Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of fall comes the Halloween season. Yes, it’s that time of year where places like Slaughterhouse are thinking of new ways to scare their guests. Slaughterhouse owner Bobby Sutton said that’s what they do best. “We scare people. We’re...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
southernarizonaguide.com
Sky Islands & Mountain Peaks in Southern Arizona
What’s in a name? Ever wondered where the names of the familiar mountain peaks around Tucson and Southern Arizona come from? These peaks are all part of the “Sky Islands”, called this because of its basin and range geology, rising high above the basins like, well, you guessed it, sky islands. These mountain ranges are, for the most part, Coronado National Forest. They are popular hiking destinations, some of them quite difficult and others just a jaunt.
tmpresale.com
Foreigner in Tucson, AZ Apr 3rd, 2023 – presale passcode
Glad to tell everyone that presale password for another Foreigner presale is available below to WiseGuys users. When the Foreigner presale starts, you will have the opportunity to get tickets before their public sale. You won’t want to miss Foreigner’s concert in Tucson, AZ do you? We think tickets may...
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
Comments / 0