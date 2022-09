Portfolio’s total consideration valued at $275.75 million. Phoenix, AZ — Newmark announces the $68.5 million sale of Ponderosa Ranch, a 272-unit, value-add multifamily community in Tempe, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff and Senior Managing Directors Brett Polachek, and Chris Canter represented the seller, KKR, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. Ponderosa Ranch was the last property to close of an 864-unit, four-property portfolio that also included Omnia on 8th and Omnia McClintock in Tempe and Palm Trails in Chandler for a total consideration of $275,750,000.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO