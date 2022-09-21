This Sunday (9/25), residents of City Council District 4 are invited to a Community Day at Allen Pond Park. The event, co-hosted by Councilmember Roxy Ndebumadu and the Mentoring Through Athletics group, will feature music, games, food, and employment information. Hours are 2 – 6 p.m. Info: email rndebumadu@cityofbowie.org or call 202-733-8442.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO