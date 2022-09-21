ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

District 4 Community Day at Allen Pond on September 25

This Sunday (9/25), residents of City Council District 4 are invited to a Community Day at Allen Pond Park. The event, co-hosted by Councilmember Roxy Ndebumadu and the Mentoring Through Athletics group, will feature music, games, food, and employment information. Hours are 2 – 6 p.m. Info: email rndebumadu@cityofbowie.org or call 202-733-8442.
BOWIE, MD
Bowie Farmers' Market

The Bowie Farmers’ Market runs Sundays from late May through October each year. Market patrons can find a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and baked goods, beef and goat meat, fresh cut flowers, and bedding plants for sale at the market.
BOWIE, MD

